South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks win despite poor shooting

Another Sunday, another ugly offensive game as South Carolina beat Georgia 65-43.

Both teams endured miserable shooting days. Georgia started the game making three of four shots, but then missed its next 10. Later, the Lady Bulldogs missed 12 of 13 shots. After pulling with 14 points to start the fourth quarter, Georgia missed 12 of its next 14 shots.

South Carolina was only slightly better. The Gamecocks missed 13 straight shots in the second quarter, and despite shooting 6-12 in the fourth quarter, finished under 40% for the game.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

In total, South Carolina shot just 37.9%, and Georgia went 27.0% but hit 5-18 from three. Rylie Theuerkauf hit 4-10 from three and scored a game-high 16 points, almost single-handedly keeping Georgia alive in the second half.

Despite the poor shooting, South Carolina manufactured a 13-0 run to end the first quarter and an 11-2 run in the third quarter to pull away.

This story will be updated…