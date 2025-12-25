South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks' wish list

Santa Claus has made his list, checked it twice, and left the presents under the tree. What was on the Gamecocks’ wish list this year?

All I want for Christmas is you (two)

Santa brought the Gamecocks’ first two presents early. On Monday, 6-7 French forward Alicia Tournebize not only signed with South Carolina but declared her intent to enroll early and be available to play immediately after the holidays.

On Tuesday, in a Festivus miracle, 6-1 California guard Jerzy Robinson committed to South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks their third straight top-six recruit.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

I’ll be home for Christmas/You can plan on me

Getting Tournebize to join immediately is big for the Gamecocks, who haven’t had 10 active players since Thanksgiving and have played with as few as seven. Just having another healthy body will help with the grind of the SEC.

But how much Tournebize will help remains to be seen. For every Olivia Miles or Yuting Deng who enrolled early and made an immediate impact, there is a Chloe Kitts who was overwhelmed and had little effect. The Gamecocks have asked for a player they can plan on getting contributions from.

Someday soon we all will be together/If the fates allow

As a team, South Carolina has steadily improved as the season progressed. As individuals, the Gamecocks have improved since the beginning of November. Why? Time on the court. It’s hard to find much practice time during the season.

“If you can get two days of practicing, if you can get just two days of practice,” Dawn Staley said after the FGCU game, ”You can move the chain when it comes to the things that you need to really get better at.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

The last extended break of the season is the 11 days between that game and the game against Alabama, interrupted only by a game against Providence. Staley just wants as many practice days as possible, and with her entire roster.

Can’t make it all alone, I’ve built my dreams around you

That leads us to the gift the Gamecocks want most: good health. They won’t ever be completely whole this season, not without Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, but if they can have 11 healthy players for the rest of the season, that will be the best gift.