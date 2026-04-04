South Carolina women's basketball: Geno Auriemma lost the game, then his composure

UConn cruised through the regular season, winning all but one game by double digits and boasting an average margin of victory of 37.8 points. There were legitimate concerns about how the relatively young Huskies would respond if they were finally challenged. But nobody imagined it would be 72-year-old Geno Auriemma, the winningest coach in college basketball history, who melted down under the pressure.

UConn jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, but South Carolina battled back and adjusted to the physical play that the officials were allowing.

Late in the third quarter, UConn made three consecutive three-pointers to all but erase a 10-point South Carolina lead. But Tessa Johnson scored the next four points, and Sarah Strong missed a runner right before the buzzer.

In frustration, Strong ripped the front of her jersey. Due to the damage, she had to switch to the number 55 “blood” jersey for the fourth quarter.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“It was an accident,” Strong said after the game. I missed my shot. Ripped the jersey.”

In a television interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe during the quarter break, Auriemma went on a profane rant about the officiating.

“There were six fouls in that quarter, all of them against us. And they’ve been beating the sh** out of our guys down there the entire game. Now I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot, but this is ridiculous. Their coach rants and raves on the sidelines and calls the referees some names you don’t wanna hear, and now we get six to zero, and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey, and they go I didn’t see it.”

Auriemma conveniently ignored the fact that two obvious fouls by Azzi Fudd had gone uncalled, and the fact that UConn is in the bottom ten in the country at drawing fouls. ESPN rules analyst Dee Kantner said she didn’t think the officials had missed any calls on South Carolina.

The rant could be chalked up to a coach working the officials, especially after three dubious fouls were quickly called on Joyce Edwards to start the fourth quarter. But even at the time, it seemed like Auriemma’s tantrum had less to do with tactics and more to do with the fact that UConn was getting outplayed, and he was getting outcoached.

Indeed, Auriemma’s lack of composure seemed to ripple through the team. UConn shot just 2-14 in the fourth quarter, and the Huskies compounded bad offense with sloppy defense. They didn’t make a basket over the final 4:39 of the game and South Carolina won going away (although UConn can still say it only had one game decided by single-digits this season).

That’s when the real fireworks began.

At the end of the game, South Carolina had the ball with less than a second difference between game and shot clock. When the shot clock expired, the coaching staffs began walking toward each other, thinking the game was over.

Auriemma could be seen shouting at Dawn Staley as they approached each other. Staley appeared initially surprised, then began shouting back. Staff members and officials separated the two and they returned to their respective benches as the officials put 0.8 seconds back on the clock. ESPN reporter Kareem Copeland captured video of Staley shouting, “I’ll beat Geno’s ass!” as she returned to the bench.

Crazy moment between Geno and Dawn. pic.twitter.com/CspinsnxDz — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 4, 2026

After the 0.8 seconds ran out, Auriemma headed straight for the locker room, refusing to shake hands. UConn’s assistant coaches and players did shake hands, with several of the assistants embracing Staley.

In her postgame interview on ESPN, Staley said she didn’t understand what Auriemma was upset about.

“I’ll let you know this: I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand pregame. I went down there and shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know where he came (up) with that after the game. Sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

In her postgame press conference, Staley refused to discuss the incident and said, “You can ask Geno the question.”

The dustup would have been a colorful footnote to a historic game, except that Auriemma continued his tantrum in an increasingly bizarre postgame meltdown where he repeatedly justified his actions with patently false and easily refutable lies about what happened.

“I just said what I had to say. Nothing. Nothing,” Auriemma said of the handshake.

Then, he claimed that Staley refused to shake his hand before the game.

“I don’t have any regrets about what I said to Holly Rowe. Why would I? Why would I? I’ve been coaching a long time. I’ve never had a kid have to change their jersey because somebody ripped it and the official said, I didn’t see it,” Auriemma said. “There are a lot of things that happened in that game. Unless you’re on that sideline, you have no idea what’s happening on this sideline. No, I mean, for 41 years I’ve been coaching and, I don’t know, 25 Final Fours. The protocol is before the game you meet at halfcourt. Anybody see that before? Two coaches meet at halfcourt and they shake hands, correct? Ever see it? They announce it on the loudspeaker. I waited there for like three minutes. So it is what it is.”

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It was unclear what Auriemma meant by “they announce it on the loudspeaker,” since the coaches’ handshakes are never announced. When he was informed that there was video on the ESPN broadcast, as well as pictures of Staley shaking his hand before the game, he claimed you have to have coached in the NCAA Tournament to understand why he lied.

“No, I think you missed the point of what I’m talking about, so… I’d rather not go into it,” he said. “Anybody that’s been in the NCAA tournament, you know what I’m talking about.”

Two legendary coaches meet again 🤝#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/yB1EdTOxTC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 3, 2026

When Auriemma was told that Strong said she tore her own jersey, he insisted that she never said that, despite the fact that he was sitting some six feet to her left when she said it.

“She didn’t make a mistake,” Auriemma insisted. “She said it was a mistake. She didn’t say she ripped her own jersey.”

When a reporter pushed back that Strong had said that she ripped her own jersey and video confirmed it, Auriemma suggested it was okay for him to lie if he was trying to make a point.

“No, I’m just saying there was not a single foul called on them in the third quarter,” he said. “I have a kid that’s one of the best players in the country and has got the ball a lot and is trying to get something done, and you mean to tell me there was never a time when she got fouled? Find that hard to believe.”

Auriemma has 1,288 career wins, 25 Final Four appearances, and 12 national championships. All are records that are unlikely to ever be challenged. But his behavior on Friday night was heavily criticized.

On the postgame show, ESPN analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter ripped Auriemma.

“I understand emotions are flying through, but he’s putting Dawn in a position where she constantly has to take the high road,” Ogwumike said. “I do not like the behavior that I saw. I know it was a tough night, but overall, that shouldn’t happen.”

Ogwumike also called Auriemma’s behavior “extremely problematic.” Carter suggested that Auriemma was behaving poorly to try to take the shine off of South Carolina’s win, calling him “hypocritical” for refusing to shake hands with South Carolina players.

“To me, it almost feels like, because it’s so bad and it’s out of line, it almost feels like it was on purpose,” she said. “Because the fact is, his players got played. The entire game, his players were outplayed. South Carolina’s players played better. But what are we talking about? Geno Auriemma against Dawn Staley. We’re taking attention off the game, where South Carolina dominated, to talk about Geno’s behavior.”

With the win, Staley ran her Final Four against Auriemma to 2-1. In those wins, South Carolina has held UConn to two of its three lowest-scoring tournament games in program history.

Later, in a scrum for local media, Auriemma was asked about his relationship with Staley. He was very complimentary and said he has a tremendous amount of respect for her and the job she has done at South Carolina. But as for a personal relationship?

“No, not really. We don’t have a lot in common,” he said.

At least he finally told the truth.

Update: Saturday morning, UConn released a statement on Auriemma’s behalf in which he apologized to “the staff and the team at South Carolina,” but did not mention Staley by name.