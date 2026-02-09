South Carolina women's basketball guard shines in return from injury against Tennessee

South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson took to the floor for the first time since the Gamecocks’ road trip to Auburn on Sunday afternoon. The senior guard returned in a full leg sleeve and a knee brace, but was otherwise healthy for the Gamecocks’ battle for the top of the Southeastern Conference standings.

Quickly, Latson showed the brace had not slowed her down. Latson took the opening shot of the game, missing a long three-pointer. Two minutes later, she had her first points in 14 days.

Latson’s return from injury had the senior guard playing in limited spurts throughout the first half. However, that didn’t stop her from leading the Gamecocks in points at halftime, scoring 11 points in 14 minutes, the least time on the floor among South Carolina starters.

While Latson had to readjust to playing in one, Sunday was not her first time playing in a knee brace. During her time with Florida State, she played select games in a knee brace.

“I wasn’t too foreign to that,” Latson said. “Just getting back in shape and getting reps in practice has helped me a lot going into the game.”

Head coach Dawn Staley believed that the knee brace gave Latson a sense of security and comfort. Latson finished Sunday’s win with a team-high 21 points, alongside an assist, rebound, and four steals, leading the Gamecocks in a historic rout of the Volunteers.

“And I think Ta’Niya got herself in a comfortable mindset,” Staley said. “… Anytime you sustain any kind of pain or injury, you think you’re not the same player. So you don’t do things like you’re the same player.”

Staley said ramping Latson up throughout the week of practice, holding her out of games until Sunday, gave her the rest and confidence needed.

Tennessee’s 43-point loss on Sunday marked the largest in program history for the Lady Vols. In the third quarter, Latson and Tennessee matched each other in field goals made: three. The return of Latson also brought back her connection with her high school teammate, Raven Johnson.

“We played against a lot of these girls in AAU, and played with them in high school,” Latson said. “So we just told each other, like, okay, it’s like, it’s like high school.”

With the win, South Carolina now controls its own destiny in the race for the SEC regular season championship. Latson believes the target on their back increased due to Sunday’s win. Staley said it’s the same role they have always been in.

“I’m hoping it works adversely for our opponents. They play so hard that it gets them out of whack,” Staley said. “And I hope we just stay calm when dealing with the wave of pressure that comes with (it).”