South Carolina women's basketball heeds early exit warning despite dominant opening round victory

South Carolina women’s basketball’s 69-point margin of victory on Saturday afternoon marked the largest in program history in an NCAA Tournament game.

In spite of the record, senior guard Ta’Niya Latson believes it should have been by more.

While the Gamecocks raced out to a 15-0 lead early, dry spells plagued the opening half of the game. South Carolina scored only four points over the final 4:37 of the opening quarter. Additionally, the Gamecocks missed eight straight three-point attempts to start the game.

“I think it was a lot of knocking off the rust, and we were all so anxious to get out there and play,” Latson said. “I feel if we would have made a couple of those threes, we would have won by a lot more.”

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Head coach Dawn Staley echoed a similar sentiment to Latson on the team’s early shooting performance.

“We were just knocking the rust off,” Staley said. ” … I thought our players tried to play the right way, moving the ball. Didn’t hit our shots.”

However, Staley’s comments came with a warning. Something she reminded the team of at halftime.

While South Carolina’s win over No. 16-seeded Southern seemed easy enough, the Gamecocks were going to have a “real game” on Monday night.

Staley said her group looked different from the rest of the teams within their region during the opening half against Southern. There is a certain level that every team has to play to in the NCAA Tournament, something she pointed out about all her potential regional opponents.

“No matter what, we’re going to get everybody’s best. We shouldn’t have to get a wake-up call in the first quarter or the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to really play now,” Staley said. “There’s a level of basketball being played out there, and if we’re not playing at that level, then we’re going to get sent home early.”

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Latson understood the message Staley gave them at the halftime break. There are many things the team needs to improve on Monday night against the No. 8-seeded USC Trojans.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to come into halftime to get lectured,” Latson said. “We’ve got to play with grit from start to finish in this tournament.”

Freshman guard Agot Makeer said it was good to have that opening game. Subsequently, she feels the Jaguars gave them something to build on as competition ramps up.

Makeer added a career-high 15 points alongside three assists, three steals and three rebounds in Saturday’s win.

“I think all along we knew we were going to win this game. We didn’t know by how much, but we knew we had to come out and play hard,” Makeer said.

To avoid falling victim to Staley’s warning, South Carolina must first survive its rematch against the Trojans. In November, the Gamecocks defeated Southern California 69-52. However, South Carolina understands that it was a long time ago, and the teams are different now.

“I think we’re still very similar in that we’re still running [our go-to] stuff,” Staley said. ” … For them, their top players are the ones that have the ball in their hands … We’re all a better team because we all have roles we have to play, and the players are playing that role … They’re playing it to the best of their ability, and they’re making us more efficient as a team. For them and for us.”