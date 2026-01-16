South Carolina women's basketball: Horns downed! Raven Johnson's clutch baskets lift South Carolina over Texas

Raven Johnson scored two clutch baskets in the final 1:07, and Madina Okot made a crucial free throw to clinch a 68-65 South Carolina win over Texas.

Johnson scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and added a team-high six assists, four rebounds, and a block.

The game was tied at 55 at the media timeout of the fourth quarter. Madison Booker scored to give Texas the lead, but it was short-lived.

Ta’Niya Latson drove to the rim and missed a layup, but Joyce Edwards was fouled on a putback and made the free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play. After Booker missed a jumper, Texas left Madina Okot all alone on the three-point line, daring her to shoot.

“I’ve been practicing for it in practices,” Okot said. “I was like, I’m wide open, let me try it, and it went in.”

Okot swished the three, her third of the season, to give South Carolina a 61-57 lead with 3:41 left. The 6-0 run gave South Carolina a margin it was able to protect the rest of the game.

“Probably the play of the game is Okot’s three,” Vic Schaefer said. “Other than that, it was a heavyweight title fight.”

“She couldn’t have hit it at a more important time, for her and for us,” Staley said. “She’s got to take something from this game that she can feel good about.”

After a Texas timeout, Jordan Lee hit a runner to cut the lead in half. Lee fouled out on the ensuing possession, and Tessa Johnson made a free throw to put South Carolina up three. Then, it was Raven Johnson’s time.

South Carolina forced a shot clock violation, and then Raven Johnson backed down Rori Harmon, milking the shot clock. She pumpfaked and scored right before the buzzer, giving South Carolina a 64-59 lead.

Neither basket was scored by design, according to Dawn Staley.

“Raven’s a playmaker,” she said. “I did ask her after the game, what was she thinking in that moment. She was like, she was upset that she missed Joyce on one of the easier plays. (…) I guess that meant, I’m going to shoot it instead of pass it, and she actually delivered.”

“When they blow up some of your teammates, you’ve got to put your head down and create,” Johnson said. “I was proud of our defense. Our defense was really solid. It came down to will and grit, and I think we did a really good job at the end of executing the things that Coach wanted. We didn’t want to lose in the CLA in front of all these fans.”

After a timeout, Booker putback her missed shot to cut South Carolina’s lead to one possession. Texas fouled Okot, sending the 64.9% free throw shooter to the line. Okot missed the first, but the second was pure to give the Gamecocks a two-possession lead and essentially clinch the win.

Edwards added a free throw for South Carolina, and Harmon hit a pair for Texas to reach the final score. Edwards finished with team-highs of 14 points and eight rebounds. She only shot 3-11, but hit 8-9 free throws and added three steals and two blocks.

In the game in Las Vegas, South Carolina missed three of four free throws in the final two minutes that probably cost them the game. On Thursday, South Carolina shot 18-26 for the game, and 6-9 in the fourth quarter.

Texas shot 12-13 from the line.

Both teams struggled with turnovers. Texas committed a season-high 22 turnovers, and South Carolina had 20, one shy of its season-high. South Carolina got 23 points off turnovers while Texas only had 15.

Texas used a full-court press to flummox South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to beat the press with Joyce Edwards handling the ball, but they also tried to throw full-court passes to get behind the Longhorns, with mixed success.

All five Gamecock starters scored in double figures. Tessa Johnson had 13 points on 4-5 shooting, and Latson had 12 points and three assists. Texas struggled to contain Latson’s quickness, and South Carolina relied on her to create easy shots in the second half.

Harmon was hot early for Texas. She scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. Booker took over in the second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 24.

Texas led 49-48 going into the fourth quarter, and the game couldn’t have been much closer.

Texas used an 8-0 lead in the first quarter to take an early lead, but South Carolina used 6-0 and 7-0 runs in the second quarter to tie the game at 32 at halftime.

“We just couldn’t get to that moment where we got over the hump. We finally did with Madina’s three, but that’s not what we anticipated that shot being,” Staley said. “What I liked is we won the game just gutting it out, making plays by different people.”

In the five games since Texas joined the SEC last season, the winner has been the team that played better in the paint and controlled the glass. But the expected battle of the bigs never quite materialized.

Texas outrebounded South Carolina 34-29, but posts Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre combined for just nine points and eight rebounds.

South Carolina rotated Madina Okot, Adhel Tac, and freshman Alicia Tournebize. Okot struggled for much of the game before her clutch fourth quarter. She finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Tac only had one point and three rebounds, but she played better than her numbers. She drew multiple offensive fouls and forced several jump balls.

6-7 freshman forward Tournebize, who joined the Gamecocks on January 1, made her much-anticipated debut in the first half. Tournebize checked in with 5:55 left in the first quarter and played a little over two minutes, picking up one foul.

She also played the final 2:52 of the second quarter, again picking up a foul.

Notes:

Prior to the anthem, a moment of silence was held for Dr. Eddie Floyd, a long-serving member of the Board of Trustees. … Okot is 3-7 from three this season. … Agot Makeer was 0-3 from three, but had eight points, two rebounds, and a steal. She played with a lot of confidence. … South Carolina shot 44.2% for the game, and Texas shot 43.3%. … South Carolina went 4-11 from three. Texas was 1-9. … This was the sixth game in less than 370 days between Texas and South Carolina. “I’m tired of seeing them,” Madison Booker joked. … South Carolina was officially 12-16 on layups, but they missed several more shots that could have been scored layups. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a black sip-up jacket with a blue hood. South Carolina’s assistant coaches and staff wore t-shirts that said “My Favorite Coach is Dawn Staley.” Both were made by a vendor in Virginia that Staley collaborated with. … South Carolina’s next game is on Sunday at Coppin State.