South Carolina women's basketball: How could the Gamecocks replace Ta'Niya Latson?

Injury-plagued South Carolina was dealt its latest blow when Ta’Niya Latson left Sunday’s game with a lower left leg injury. If Latson has to miss time, how might the Gamecocks replace her in the lineup?

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She was shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Of its 14 games this season, South Carolina has started just five with all 10 players, and finished just three games with all 10.

Latson was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. Replays were unclear if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Dawn Staley and trainer Craig Oates rushed out to check on her. They helped her up, but Latson was unable to put any weight on her foot as they helped her to the locker room.

“She’s got an ankle sprain, for right now. Knock on wood,” Staley said in a post-game interview on the SEC Network.

Later in her postgame media session, Staley said Latson will be reevaluated on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

“She’s smiling. She got treatment all second half and just walked out,” Staley said. “I think we’ll look at her tomorrow.”

If Latson misses any time, even just one game, South Carolina has to replace a huge part of its team. There are a few different ways Staley could go.

Start Agot Makeer

This is probably the most likely move. Makeer started the second half in place of Latson on Sunday. Before missing five games while in concussion protocol, Makeer was often the first player off the bench.

The rust from missing five games was evident on Sunday, but Makeer still finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She is also a good defender who thrives in transition, which fits what South Carolina wants to do.

If Staley starts Makeer, she might have Makeer and slide Tessa Johnson over to Latson’s guard spot. She could also keep Johnson where she has been all season to minimize the changes.

Start Ayla McDowell

Despite being a freshman, McDowell is the only reserve who has appeared in all 14 games. That means she has a little more experience than Makeer.

Like Makeer, McDowell is listed as a guard, but her position is more of a three or four. If Staley goes with McDowell, it would mean Johnson slides over to guard, and McDowell starts on the wing. That gives South Carolina a little more shooting (McDowell is hitting 37.1% from three while Makeer is only shooting 27.3%), but a little less athleticism and playmaking ability.

Maddy McDaniel

If Staley wants experience in the starting lineup, the sophomore McDaniel would be the choice. McDaniel is a point guard, but Staley has used her off the ball in a backcourt with starting point guard Raven Johnson for long stretches this season.

McDaniel’s strength is driving the ball, but her three-point shot is improving. Neither McDaniel nor Johnson is a scoring threat, but they score enough to keep defenses honest.

The biggest drawback to starting McDaniel is that the Gamecocks lose their backup point guard. The Gamecocks survived without McDaniel for four games earlier in the season, but that was with Latson playing a lot of backup point guard. Staley might not want to go through that again.

Go Big

Staley has shown a willingness to be unconventional when confronted with injuries.

She started backup forward Laeticia Amihere at point guard when Destanni Henderson was hurt in 2021. Most famously, when post Alaina Coates was injured in 2017, Staley replaced her with backup point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore. Despite completely remaking the team on the fly, the Gamecocks went on to win the national championship.

So don’t rule out the possibility that Staley goes big. When Tessa Johnson missed a game earlier this season, Staley started 6-6 Adhel Tac alongside Madina Okot for a twin tower look, with Joyce Edwards sliding to the wing. Staley could also start Maryam Dauda, who provides a little more offense than Tac, and accomplish the same thing.

This season, Tac and Dauda have basically been fighting over the same minutes backing up Okot. Sliding one into the starting lineup might actually free up the other to have a more consistent role with the second unit, while also keeping Makeer, McDowell, and McDaniel in their usual roles.

The ultimate wild card is incoming freshman Alicia Tournebize. On film, she looks more comfortable away from the basket than Tac or Dauda, so she might pair better with Okot. A starting frontcourt of 6-3 Edwards, 6-6 Okot, and 6-7 Tournebize would be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

Because she is joining the Gamecocks midseason, Tournebize is going to face a steep learning curve. Sometimes being a starter helps simplify the game because the player knows what she has to do for three or four minutes. Then she is on the bench when the coaches start making adjustments.