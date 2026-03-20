South Carolina women's basketball: How Dawn Staley surprised the Southern players with a postgame gift

Before Southern and Samford played their First Four game on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena, Dawn Staley met with both teams at their hotels to offer congratulations and encouragement.

“My message is bring your practice habits to the game,” she said. “They deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament. They played well enough to be here. It’s fortunate and unfortunate that somebody’s going to take a loss and fortunate that someone is going to win. I think the most important thing is just to enjoy the experience of playing in the tournament. A lot of teams aren’t in their position. I told them to treat people kind. Listen to their coaches. All the things that I try to tell young people because when you get a little bit older, you have an understanding of the things that have made you successful. A lot of times it’s not the games. It’s things that people see publicly, the gapes, but it’s the things that you do outside of the public’s eye is really what is important. Just human kindness.”

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Southern went on to defeat Samford 65-53 on Thursday. Staley’s message probably didn’t have much impact on the game, especially because some of the Southern players were preoccupied by a different issue: how Staley smelled.

“As soon as she got in the room, I want to say the whole room smelled like Dawn,” sophomore Jocelyn Tate said. “I think all of my teammates noticed that, so we told her.”

“I was hugging her so much, and I kept smelling it,” senior D’Shantae Edwards said. “I kept going back for more hugs, and I was like, she smells really good.”

Naturally, the coach nicknamed “Louis Vuitton Dawn” for her expensive taste in sideline apparel has a similarly luxurious taste in perfume. Staley told the Jaguars that she was wearing Louis Vuitton Imagination.

The players probably couldn’t have imagined what happened next. Earlier this season, Staley arranged for a Louis Vuitton gift suite for the Gamecocks. She decided to extend the gift-giving to the Jaguars.

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“I told them what I was wearing, and then when I got home, my friend who works at the Louis store sent me samples of what I wear, and I was like, let me just give them to them. I just had enough of them to give to the entire team,” Staley said. “That was it. It was just a small gesture. I had them, I probably wouldn’t use them and they could utilize them and I just did it.”

Staley found a Southern team staff member after the game and gave her a box of samples to give to the team.

“I was watching the game, and then we came by their locker room, and I didn’t want to go into their locker room,” Staley said. “So I saw one of the young ladies that I saw when I went over to the hotel the other day, and said these are for the players.”

Dawn Staley made sure to get the Jaguars right, after their win over Samford 🤩



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“We actually got a gift from Dawn, so we were excited,” Tate said. “A lot of smiles going on.”