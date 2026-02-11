South Carolina women's basketball: How former Gamecocks are playing this season

South Carolina faces a highly anticipated reunion with former Gamecock MiLaysia Fulwiley this weekend, but she isn’t the only former Gamecock playing college basketball this season. How are the transfers doing?

Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee)

20 games (17 starts), 14.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg, .339 3P%

Cooper got squeezed out when the Gamecocks brought in Te-Hina Paopao during the 2023 offseason. She decided to transfer after the window closed and had to sit out her first season at Tennessee. Cooper has led the Lady Vols in scoring in both of her seasons, and her versatility has been a perfect fit for Kim Caldwell’s system. Cooper is also Tennessee’s leading three-point shooter this year.

Tennessee has had an up-and-down season, but it would take a shocking collapse to miss the NCAA Tournament.

Sahnya Jah (Arizona then SMU)

19 games (6 starts), 9.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 spg

Jah was suspended midway through her freshman season at South Carolina in 2024. She initially transferred to Arizona, and then last offseason followed head coach Adia Barnes to SMU. Jah is averaging career-highs in points and rebounds this season, but she was suspended again last season and has missed several games this season for undisclosed reasons.

SMU is one of the worst power conference teams in the country.

Sakima Walker (Cal)

25 games (25 starts), 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 1.2 apg, .559 FG%

Walker has been a rock for Cal, the only player to start all 25 games and one of only four players to appear in all 25 games. Walker is the Bears’ second-leading scorer and rebounder.

Walker sacrificed playing time to stay with the Gamecocks for two years. She got an extra season of eligibility and has made the most of it. You loved to see it.

Cal is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. If they can get healthy, they could make a late-season push.

MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU)

25 games (1 start), 13.4 ppg, 3.6 apg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 spg

South Carolina had, if not the only one, certainly the most contentious breakup on the list. Supposedly, LSU and Kim Mulkey were going to unlock her true potential. Playing point guard, Fulwiley put up huge numbers against LSU’s cupcake nonconference schedule. But since SEC play started, Fulwiley is who she’s always been. Her numbers are almost identical to those from her first two seasons; she’s still coming off the bench, and she has moved off the ball. Gamecock fans shouldn’t gloat, though, “who she’s always been” won a whole lot of games in garnet and black.

LSU has been virtually eliminated from the SEC title race, which is disappointing, but Mulkey cares more about NCAA titles.