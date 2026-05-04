South Carolina women's basketball: How Gamecocks fared in the WNBA preseason

Now that the WNBA preseason is over, catch up on all the former Gamecocks and look ahead to the regular season.

This is the first season under the new CBA, and the rules for roster building have changed. Each team must carry 12 players, and each team can sign two developmental players. Developmental

Expect cuts to start happening on Monday. They could continue throughout the week, depending on who becomes available.

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Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray

at Chicago (87-78 win) – 10 minutes*, 5 points

vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 10 minutes*, 3 points, rebound, steal

Madina Okot

at Chicago (87-78 win) – 23 minutes, 14 points, 11 rebounds, steal

vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 21 minutes, 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist, steal

Te-Hina Paopao

at Chicago (87-78 win) – 24 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3-4 3PT

vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 9 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2-2 3PT

Gray barely played in the preseason so Atlanta could get a look at younger players. Okot and Paopao played well in their extended action. Atlanta still has to make three more cuts, but it would be surprising if any of the Gamecocks are among them.

Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso

vs Phoenix (108-104 loss) – 17 minutes*, 10 points, 4 rebounds, assist

vs Atlanta (87-78 loss) – 16 minutes*, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal

Cardoso did not play a lot, but Chicago is committed to building around her. Not even Chicago is mismanaged enough to cut Cardoso.

Golden State Valkyries

Laeticia Amihere

vs Seattle (78-76 win) – 15 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal, block

Golden State has already made its big wave of cuts, bringing the roster to 13. The Valkyries still have to cut one more player, and because Amihere is on a training camp contract, her salary is not guaranteed.

Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston

at New York (109-91 win) – DNP

vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – DNP

vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 10 minutes*, 4 points, 6 assists, rebound, block

Tyasha Harris

at New York (109-91 win) – DNP

vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – DNP

vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 12 minutes, 2 points, assist

Raven Johnson

at New York (109-91 win) – 18 minutes, 6 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal

vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – 21 minutes, 3 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, rebound

vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 16 minutes, 9 points, 7 rebounds, assist, steal, block

Boston and Harris did not play in Indiana’s first two games as the Fever sat several veterans. Johnson took advantage and has been one of the most impressive rookies during the preseason. Indiana has not made any cuts yet and has to cut three players this week. The three Gamecocks should be safe unless Indiana decides that keeping both Harris and Johnson is redundant.

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Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson

vs Japan (94-78 win) – DNP

vs Dallas (101-84 loss) – 23 minutes*, 18 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal, block

Wilson had red hair for media day. She drew inspiration from Jean Grey of X-Men.

Los Angeles Sparks

Sania Feagin

vs Nigeria (89-63 win) – 10 minutes, 7 points, rebound, assist, steal

at Portland (85-75 win) – 10 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, steal

Ta’Niya Latson

vs Nigeria (89-63 win) – 22 minutes, 7 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, block

at Portland (85-75 win) – 14 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, rebound

The Sparks still have 14 players on their roster. If they decide to cut Feagin or Latson, who each had strong preseasons, both are strong candidates to be brought back as a developmental player (Laura Ziegler has already signed as a developmental player).

Minnesota Lynx

Sakima Walker

at Washington (77-66 win) – 13 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist

vs Nigeria (88-79 win) – 4 minutes, no stats

Walker was waived on April 29. Nobody claimed her off waivers, so now he only hope is to get signed to a developmental contract.

Seattle Storm

Zia Cooke

at Golden State (78-76 loss) – 20 minutes, 12 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

vs Portland (91-81 win) – 18 minutes, 19 points

Seattle made its first round of cuts last week, but still needs to cut three more players. Cooke had a productive preseason, but she is on a training camp contract, which means her salary is not guaranteed. Seattle is undergoing a massive rebuild, and we don’t know yet if Cooke is part of the Storm’s plans.

Nigerian National Team

Maryam Dauda

vs Los Angeles (89-63 loss) – 7 minutes, block

vs Minnesota (88-79 loss) – 4 minutes, no stats

at Indiana (105-57 loss) – DNP

Nigeria finished its spring barnstorming session and turns its attention to the FIBA World Cup in September. It is unclear if Dauda will be invited to the World Cup training camp as well.