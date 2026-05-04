South Carolina women's basketball: How Gamecocks fared in the WNBA preseason
Now that the WNBA preseason is over, catch up on all the former Gamecocks and look ahead to the regular season.
This is the first season under the new CBA, and the rules for roster building have changed. Each team must carry 12 players, and each team can sign two developmental players. Developmental
Expect cuts to start happening on Monday. They could continue throughout the week, depending on who becomes available.
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Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray
at Chicago (87-78 win) – 10 minutes*, 5 points
vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 10 minutes*, 3 points, rebound, steal
Madina Okot
at Chicago (87-78 win) – 23 minutes, 14 points, 11 rebounds, steal
vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 21 minutes, 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist, steal
Te-Hina Paopao
at Chicago (87-78 win) – 24 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3-4 3PT
vs Washington 83-72 loss) – 9 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2-2 3PT
Gray barely played in the preseason so Atlanta could get a look at younger players. Okot and Paopao played well in their extended action. Atlanta still has to make three more cuts, but it would be surprising if any of the Gamecocks are among them.
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso
vs Phoenix (108-104 loss) – 17 minutes*, 10 points, 4 rebounds, assist
vs Atlanta (87-78 loss) – 16 minutes*, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal
Cardoso did not play a lot, but Chicago is committed to building around her. Not even Chicago is mismanaged enough to cut Cardoso.
Golden State Valkyries
Laeticia Amihere
vs Seattle (78-76 win) – 15 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal, block
Golden State has already made its big wave of cuts, bringing the roster to 13. The Valkyries still have to cut one more player, and because Amihere is on a training camp contract, her salary is not guaranteed.
Indiana Fever
Aliyah Boston
at New York (109-91 win) – DNP
vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – DNP
vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 10 minutes*, 4 points, 6 assists, rebound, block
Tyasha Harris
at New York (109-91 win) – DNP
vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – DNP
vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 12 minutes, 2 points, assist
Raven Johnson
at New York (109-91 win) – 18 minutes, 6 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal
vs Dallas (95-80 loss) – 21 minutes, 3 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, rebound
vs Nigeria (105-57 win) – 16 minutes, 9 points, 7 rebounds, assist, steal, block
Boston and Harris did not play in Indiana’s first two games as the Fever sat several veterans. Johnson took advantage and has been one of the most impressive rookies during the preseason. Indiana has not made any cuts yet and has to cut three players this week. The three Gamecocks should be safe unless Indiana decides that keeping both Harris and Johnson is redundant.
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Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson
vs Japan (94-78 win) – DNP
vs Dallas (101-84 loss) – 23 minutes*, 18 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal, block
Wilson had red hair for media day. She drew inspiration from Jean Grey of X-Men.
Los Angeles Sparks
Sania Feagin
vs Nigeria (89-63 win) – 10 minutes, 7 points, rebound, assist, steal
at Portland (85-75 win) – 10 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, steal
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Ta’Niya Latson
vs Nigeria (89-63 win) – 22 minutes, 7 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, block
at Portland (85-75 win) – 14 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, rebound
The Sparks still have 14 players on their roster. If they decide to cut Feagin or Latson, who each had strong preseasons, both are strong candidates to be brought back as a developmental player (Laura Ziegler has already signed as a developmental player).
Minnesota Lynx
Sakima Walker
at Washington (77-66 win) – 13 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist
vs Nigeria (88-79 win) – 4 minutes, no stats
Walker was waived on April 29. Nobody claimed her off waivers, so now he only hope is to get signed to a developmental contract.
Seattle Storm
Zia Cooke
at Golden State (78-76 loss) – 20 minutes, 12 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
vs Portland (91-81 win) – 18 minutes, 19 points
Seattle made its first round of cuts last week, but still needs to cut three more players. Cooke had a productive preseason, but she is on a training camp contract, which means her salary is not guaranteed. Seattle is undergoing a massive rebuild, and we don’t know yet if Cooke is part of the Storm’s plans.
Nigerian National Team
Maryam Dauda
vs Los Angeles (89-63 loss) – 7 minutes, block
vs Minnesota (88-79 loss) – 4 minutes, no stats
at Indiana (105-57 loss) – DNP
Nigeria finished its spring barnstorming session and turns its attention to the FIBA World Cup in September. It is unclear if Dauda will be invited to the World Cup training camp as well.