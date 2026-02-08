South Carolina women's basketball: How the Gamecocks have correctly predicted the Super Bowl champion

If you still haven’t made your Super Bowl pick, you might want to hold off until about 5:00 pm on Sunday, when the South Carolina women’s basketball game is over. The Gamecocks have a knack for predicting the Super Bowl champion.

In 10 of the last 13 Super Bowls, South Carolina has correctly predicted the winner. The Gamecocks typically play on Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl, but three times they played on Monday. With the benefit of hindsight, those games still count.

In two of Dawn Staley’s first four seasons, South Carolina didn’t play on Super Bowl weekend. The prediction streak begins the following year, South Carolina beat Auburn 59-51. Later that day in Super Bowl XLVII, Baltimore beat San Francisco 34-31 (best remembered for Beyoncé’s halftime show and a power outage).

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

That began the trend. If South Carolina wins, the AFC wins the Super Bowl. If South Carolina loses, the NFC wins the Super Bowl.

Only three times has the outcome not come true: Super Bowl XLVIII, when Seattle upset Denver; Super Bowl LI, when New England came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat Atlanta; and Super Bowl LVI, when the Rams beat Cincinnati.

Perhaps we should have known when the SEC schedule came out that the Eagles wouldn’t repeat.

This is Seattle’s third Super Bowl appearance during Staley’s tenure. The Seahawks are 1-1 in the previous Super Bowls. The Gamecock got the Seahawks’ win wrong, but correctly predicted the loss.

New England has played in four Super Bowls in the 13-year span, going 3-1. South Carolina correctly predicted all four, including the upset loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.

In fact, the Gamecocks have specifically predicted both of the Super Bowl wins by Staley’s beloved Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018 and 2025, South Carolina lost that weekend’s game on the road against a team coached by Vic Schaefer.

This is the second Super Bowl in the past 13 years at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. South Carolina got the first game wrong, predicting a win by the Carolina Panthers. We’ll chalk that up to rooting for the home team and the fact that South Carolina didn’t actually play until Monday.

Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite in Super Bowl LX. Exact odds for South Carolina aren’t available, but ESPN gives the Gamecocks an 89.5% chance of winning. If South Carolina beats Tennessee, it means the Patriots should upset the Seahawks.

That’s a problem; South Carolina is pulling for Seattle.

Former Gamecock Marcellas Dial, Jr. is on the Patriots’ roster but is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Seahawks have two former Gamecocks, Ernest Jones and Nick Emmanwori, so they get the nod. Plus, Emmanwori is dating point guard Raven Johnson.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

“You don’t get to play in Super Bowls, you don’t get to play in national championships every year, but it goes to show that the Gamecocks are producing Super Bowl participants,” Staley said. “Obviously, some of the upper echelon football teams got multiple people in it, probably two to three times more than us. But when you have somebody in there that represents, it means something, and it means that we produce those high-caliber players. We can’t lose; somebody’s gonna bring home a Super Bowl ring. I’m gonna give my prediction, though. Gotta go with Ray Ray’s man. I got to go with the Hawks. I got an association with the Hawks and Nick. So bring it on home, Nick. I know your ankle was hurting. I know you’re going to do whatever you need to do to play, so let’s go.”

She added that Emmanwori was supposed to send her a jersey to wear on Sunday, but it hadn’t arrived yet.