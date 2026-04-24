South Carolina women's basketball: How to watch former Gamecocks in the WNBA preseason

The WNBA preseason begins this weekend. 14 former Gamecocks are expected to appear in games. Find out how to watch them all.

The WNBA is offering all preseason League Pass games for free. Viewers must create a League Pass login to access the free stream.

(A full season subscription is only $39.99. It is a very good deal.)

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray

Madina Okot

Te-Hina Paopao

What to watch:

Gray’s roster spot is definitely safe. Paopao and Okot should also be safe.

Schedule:

Wednesday, April 29 at Chicago (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 3 vs Washington (3:00 ET, League Pass)

Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso

What to watch:

Cardoso is safe to make the team, until they trade her away, too.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 vs Phoenix in Sioux Falls (4:00 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, April 29 vs Atlanta (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Golden State Valkyries

Laeticia Amihere

What to watch:

Amihere was a revelation last season, but Golden State only brought her back on a training camp contract. She’s right on the bubble to make the team.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 vs Seattle (8:30 ET, League Pass)

Indiana Fever

Aliya Boston

Tyasha Harris

Raven Johnson

What to watch:

Boston, who just signed the richest contract in WNBA history, is safe. Indiana wanted to upgrade at the point guard position, so it brought in a three-point specialist, Harris, and a defensive specialist, Johnson. Indiana has room for both, but they could still be competing for one spot.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 @ New York (3:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Thursday, April 30 vs Dallas (7:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Saturday, May 2 vs Nigeria (7:00 ET, League Pass)

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson

What to watch:

Reports say that the four-time MVP has a good chance to make the team.

Schedule:

Sunday, April 26 vs Japan (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 3 vs Dallas in Austin, TX (7:00 ET, Ion/League pass)

Los Angeles Sparks

Sania Feagin

Ta’Niya Latson

What to watch:

The Sparks were thrilled when Latson slipped to the second round of the draft, but second-round picks are always on thin ice. Feagin made the roster as a second-round pick last season, but both players are likely competing to make the team this preseason.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 vs Nigeria in San Diego (3:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 3 at Portland (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Minnesota Lynx

Sakima Walker

What to watch:

Officially, Walker is listed as a former Cal player, but I’m including her anyway. She went undrafted and joined Minnesota on a training camp contract. In all likelihood, Walker is just a training camp body.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 at Washington (7:30 ET, League Pass)

Monday, April 27 vs Nigeria in Kansas City (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, May 1 vs Toronto (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Seattle Storm

Zia Cooke

What to watch:

Cooke is on a training camp contract, which means her salary is not guaranteed. Seattle is undergoing a massive rebuild, and it is difficult to predict what that means for Cooke.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 at Golden State (8:30 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, April 29 vs Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Nigerian National Team

Maryam Dauda

What to watch:

Nigeria is playing exhibitions against WNBA teams in preparation for the World Cup in September (Japan is doing the same thing). Dauda participated in the training camp in San Diego over the last week. It’s unclear if everyone who participated can stay on the roster for the games, or if they will trim down to 12.

Schedule:

Saturday, April 25 vs Los Angeles in San Diego (3:00 ET, League Pass)

Monday, April 27 vs Minnesota in Kansas City (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, May 2 at Indiana (7:00 ET, League Pass)