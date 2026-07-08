South Carolina women's basketball: It's gotta be the balls

At this point in the offseason, news comes at a trickle. But one question ahead of next season appears to have been answered. South Carolina will not change the brand of basketballs it uses.

South Carolina switched from Under Armour to Nike as its apparel and equipment provider on July 1. However, the term sheet released to the media did not include any mention of whether South Carolina would use Nike basketballs.

On Tuesday, South Carolina posted a video on social media from offseason workouts, and the Gamecocks were using Wilson basketballs. That seems to answer the question.

It is not surprising that South Carolina is sticking with Wilson, but when money is involved, nothing is guaranteed.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

The brand of basketball may not be important to fans, especially when compared to things like uniforms or the shade of garnet used, but it is important to players and coaches.

The NCAA uses Wilson basketballs for the NCAA Tournament (the SEC also uses Wilson for the SEC Tournament), the same brand used by the NBA and WNBA. But teams are not required to use Wilson during the regular season.

The brand of ball a school uses is often, but not always, tied to its apparel contract. Many Nike schools use a Nike ball, adidas schools use adidas balls, and so on. But some coaches choose to negotiate the basketball contract separately.

All basketballs have to meet the same size and weight requirements, but just like rims, no two are alike. Players can feel the difference. Seams may have different widths, logos are placed differently, and the pebbling (the bumps) can feel different.

Nike balls, for example, have a reputation for being better for shooters because they are smoother and more forgiving than Wilson basketballs. Wilson, on the other hand, is considered to have more grip, good for ball-handlers. Under Armour balls had a reputation for feeling heavy (even Maryland quit using them several years ago).

Some coaches turn the brand of basketball into a sort of gamesmanship. Former Wisconsin men’s coach Bo Ryan infamously used a small brand called Sterling that no one else used. He believed that the ball, hated by opponents and Wisconsin players alike, gave Wisconsin an advantage because they were more used to it.

For years, Michigan men’s basketball used a brand called “The Rock” that had a reputation as a hard, heavy ball that lived up to its name. Both brands still exist, although they have mostly been phased out for the mainstream brands. (Maybe Lamont Paris should bring back Sterling, though.)

It is normally the responsibility of a team manager to acquire different brands of basketballs so the team can practice with whatever brand it will play with in the next game.

That doesn’t mean the players can always quickly adapt. During the 2020-21 season, Dawn Staley complained that Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke were not adapting when they played with Nike basketballs.

“She was bobbling the ball, and she looked like she was in a different mode,” Staley said of Cooke following a game at Alabama. “The Nike ball is hard for our primary ball-handlers to handle. It’s a little bit different than the Wilson ball that we play with. You can’t treat it like the Wilson ball. You can’t grab it as well. You fumble it. Even though we practiced with the Nike ball the last two days, it’s a little bit different in a game.”

A month later, Henderson committed eight turnovers in an overtime loss at UConn.

“Destanni Henderson does not turn the ball over like she turned the ball over. She does not lose control of the ball like you saw her do tonight. She just did it too much and didn’t make the adjustment of playing with the ball,” Staley said. “It’s no excuses, but playing with the Nike ball is a lot different than playing with the Wilson ball. Our guards never made the adjustment of playing with it. You’ve got to dribble less and pound it in the floor a lot more for it to come back.”

That season, South Carolina committed almost 3.5 more turnovers per game when playing with Nike balls instead of Wilson. In the last two seasons, South Carolina’s only two regular-season SEC losses (at Texas and at Oklahoma) came with Nike basketballs.

Staley, like many coaches, prefers to play with a Wilson ball because that is what they will use in the postseason. Better to have to make an adjustment a handful of times during the regular season than when it’s win or go home, the thinking goes.

That appears to still be the case for the Gamecocks.