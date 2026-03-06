South Carolina women's basketball: Jerzy Robinson named a finalist for two national Player of the Year awards

South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson has been named a finalist for two national Player of the Year awards.

Robinson is a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award and the MaxPreps Player of the Year award. There are five finalists for each award.

The other Naismith finalists are seniors Saniyah Hall and Kate Harpring, and juniors Kaleena Smith and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka. The other MaxPreps finalists are Hall, Smith, and seniors Olivia Vukosa and McKenna Woliczko.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

A 6-1 guard from Sierra Canyon in California, Robinson is a physical and versatile scorer who is a consensus top-five recruit in the 2026 class.

Robinson averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. She scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Sierra Canyon to the CIF-SS championship last week.

In January, Robinson became Sierra Canyon’s all-time leading scorer. She passed Southern Cal star Juju Watkins, the previous record-holder. Watkins went on to set the NCAA freshman scoring record.

Robinson is the star of South Carolina’s fourth-ranked recruiting class. She is joined by forward Kaeli Wynn, who is also from California and best friends with Robinson, and post Kelsi Andrews of Florida, both top-20 recruits.

Additionally, forward Alicia Tournebize enrolled early and joined the team in January. ESPN called Tournebize the “gem” of the signing class.

Robinson did not sign in the November signing period. She announced her commitment live on ESPN on December 23, 2025, wearing a garnet outfit with black Nikes, and her nails painted garnet, black, and white. Robinson picked South Carolina over LSU and UConn.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

The Gamecocks have had two Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Players of the Year in program history. Raven Johnson won the award in 2021, and A’ja Wilson earned the honor in 2014.

Wilson (2014) and Johnson (2021) also won the MaxPreps basketball Player of the Year. Joyce Edwards was the two-time MaxPreps all-sport Female Athlete of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Wilson (2018) and Aliyah Boston (2022) both won the Naismith Trophy in college. They were also three-time finalists. Tiffany Mitchell was a two-time finalist. Shannon Johnson and Jocelyn Penn were also finalists.