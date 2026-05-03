South Carolina women's basketball: Jerzy Robinson visits Columbia for A'Two launch day

The second edition of former Gamecock A’ja Wilson’s wildly popular signature shoe was released on Saturday. Wilson is busy preparing for the WNBA season, so future Gamecock Jerzy Robinson was tabbed to launch the shoe in Columbia.

A flock of 75-100 fans crowded into the Foot Locker on Two Notch Road in Columbia for the event. The fans in attendance received goodie bags with a poster, Wilson’s trademark pink wig, and a tambourine (a reference to the prop Wilson found and brought to her lubricated press conference after winning last season’s WNBA championship).

Another former Gamecock, Olivia Thompson, interviewed Robinson on a mock talk show set based on Nike’s marketing for the A’Two – “The A’ja Wilson Show.” They talked about where Robinson’s name came from (the movie Coyote Ugly), her first sports (soccer, flag football, and gymnastics), her favorite shoes (LeBrons), and her favorite games (scoring 20 in her first-ever game and a comeback win over France in the 2024 U17 World Cup semifinals).

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Robinson originally signed with Nike in 2024, at the beginning of her junior year of high school. She even appeared in a Nike photoshoot with Dawn Staley that fall. Now, Robinson is part of the first South Carolina team to wear Nike in the NIL era.

As part of its contract with Nike, South Carolina will get team-specific A’Twos and appear in advertising with Wilson. The switch doesn’t become official until July 1, so Robinson’s appearance Saturday was just a taste of things to come.

“I’ve been signed to Nike for two years now, I can’t even believe. It’s one of the biggest blessings,” Robinson said. “I got the A’twos on, super comfy. A’ja always does great with the colorways. I love the bright colors. I’m super excited to be a part of the women’s game right now. I think she’s at the front of it.”

Robinson’s mother also made the trip, and she was joined by Wilson’s parents, Eva and Roscoe.

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“We are blown away. This is a blessing, it’s purely a blessing,” Wilson said. “To be able to witness this, enjoy this with my daughter, and at my age, to be able to see this and enjoy this. We are so happy as a family and for A’ja to get what she deserves. She probably needs more, but we’ll take it and move with it.”

Wilson welcomed Robinson to the extended Gamecock family.

“She’s gonna be running some guards over. That’s like having a fullback guard,” he said. “She has the size. She can guard a three, she can guard a two, she can guard a one. I think it’s a brilliant addition. And then her shooting, her mobility. It’s a piece of cake.”

After the appearance at Foot Locker. Robinson made other appearances in Columbia that were not open to the general public or media.