South Carolina women's basketball: Jerzy Robinson will help launch A'ja Wilson's new shoe in Columbia

Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson’s second signature shoe, the A’Two, will be released on May 2. To celebrate the launch, future Gamecock Jerzy Robinson will hold a Q&A session in Columbia.

The Q&A session will be hosted by another former Gamecock, Olivia Thompson. The event takes place at the Foot Locker at 7005 Two Notch Road in Columbia. It begins at noon on May 2, but early arrival is advised.

Robinson was at the Final Four in Phoenix, cheering on her future teammates, but this will be her first appearance in Columbia since committing to the Gamecocks. Robinson signed with Nike in November 2024, at the beginning of her junior season of high school.

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After years of speculation, Wilson announced her signature shoe in May, 2024, the day her Las Vegas Aces played a preseason game at Colonial Life Arena. The shoe, named the A’One, debuted a year later and sold out in less than five minutes.

The second version, dubbed the A’Two, debuts this May. Pink versions go on sale on May 2, and additional designs (“colorways,” in sneaker parlance) will be released in the coming weeks.

Robinson will get to wear A’Twos when she takes the court next season. Nike takes over as South Carolina’s apparel provider on July 1, and there is an entire section of the contract devoted to “A’ja Wilson Integration.”

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As part of the agreement, South Carolina will wear Wilson’s signature shoe in garnet and black. Nike will also “explore A’ja Wilson travel and other team gear,” and will use the Gamecocks in its Wilson-related marketing.

Nike is also obligated to provide the Gamecocks with a “full redesign” of at least four new uniforms. The contract allows four years for Nike to complete the redesign, but Nike isn’t going to just slap a swoosh on the old Under Armour uniforms. There should at least be new home and away uniforms, possibly with Wilson’s star logo.