South Carolina women's basketball star earns Academic All-American honors

South Carolina women’s basketball star Joyce Edwards was a unanimous All-American this season. Now, the sophomore forward has found herself on a different type of All-American list.

On Wednesday, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced that Edwards had earned a spot on its Academic All-American squad. She was a second-team selection. Only one other sophomore (UConn’s Sarah Strong) received the honor from the CSC.

You can see the rest of the CSC Academic All-American team below:

First Team

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies

Second Team

Amaya Battle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State Jackrabbits

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA Bruins

Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins

Third Team

Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders

Chance Gray, Ohio State Buckeyes

Jenna Guyer, Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia Mountaineers

Grace Van Slooten, Michigan State Spartans

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Edwards is part of the University of South Carolina’s Honors College and has been in good standing during both of her years on campus. Despite the rigor of her coursework, the environmental science major holds a GPA of over 3.7.

To be eligible for nomination to the CSC Academic All-American team, a player must be a sophomore academically with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50 who has also played in at least 90% of a team’s games or started in at least 66% of a team’s games. Edwards cleared each of those requirements with ease.

Last year, as a freshman, Edwards earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.