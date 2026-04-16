South Carolina women's basketball star earns Academic All-American honors
South Carolina women’s basketball star Joyce Edwards was a unanimous All-American this season. Now, the sophomore forward has found herself on a different type of All-American list.
On Wednesday, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced that Edwards had earned a spot on its Academic All-American squad. She was a second-team selection. Only one other sophomore (UConn’s Sarah Strong) received the honor from the CSC.
You can see the rest of the CSC Academic All-American team below:
First Team
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies
Second Team
Amaya Battle, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State Jackrabbits
Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA Bruins
Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins
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Third Team
Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders
Chance Gray, Ohio State Buckeyes
Jenna Guyer, Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix
Jordan Harrison, West Virginia Mountaineers
Grace Van Slooten, Michigan State Spartans
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Edwards is part of the University of South Carolina’s Honors College and has been in good standing during both of her years on campus. Despite the rigor of her coursework, the environmental science major holds a GPA of over 3.7.
To be eligible for nomination to the CSC Academic All-American team, a player must be a sophomore academically with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50 who has also played in at least 90% of a team’s games or started in at least 66% of a team’s games. Edwards cleared each of those requirements with ease.
Last year, as a freshman, Edwards earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.