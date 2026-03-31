South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards and Agot Makeer lead the Gamecocks to their sixth consecutive Final Four

South Carolina blew open a close game in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 78-52 win over TCU, advancing to the Final Four for the sixth consecutive season.

Freshman Agot Makeer and sophomore Joyce Edwards each made three consecutive baskets to start the fourth quarter. Tessa Johnson then joined in with a three-pointer that made it a 15-0 run.

TCU missed its first seven shot attempts of the fourth quarter and committed three turnovers, allowing South Carolina to take control.

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Edwards finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Makeer finished with a career-high 18 points, along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Both were named to the all-region team.

Raven Johnson, who had 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, was named the Region Most Outstanding Player.

In the first three games of this NCAA Tournament, South Carolina started fast and built double-digit leads before the opponent could score. On Monday night, TCU flipped the tables.

The Horned Frogs scored the first six points of the game and led 12-4 midway through the first quarter. They started the game shooting 4-6, while the Gamecocks missed their first five shots.

So South Carolina went along with the flipped script. The Gamecocks finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run, and Joyce Edwards hit a long jumper right before the quarter ended to give South Carolina its first lead.

TCU retook the lead early in the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers. Then Makeer hit a three and Edwards scored six points for a 9-0 run that gave South Carolina the lead for good.

The Gamecocks finished the second quarter on an 8-1 run to take their largest lead of the game, 35-27, going into halftime. That was also the margin going into the fourth quarter, when the Gamecocks took over.

This story will be updated…