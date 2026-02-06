South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards and Ayla McDowell star in rout of Mississippi State

Joyce Edwards scored her 1,000th career point, and South Carolina dominated the third quarter in an 88-45 win over Mississippi State.

South Carolina jumped on Mississippi State with an 11-0 run in the first quarter, but wasn’t able to build on the fast start because of some sloppy play. South Carolina led 30-22 with 3:45 left in the first half, and seemed to be playing down to the competition again.

Maddy McDaniel scored back-to-back buckets to spark an 8-0 run to end the half, and that was the spark the Gamecocks needed.

South Carolina started the third quarter on a 7-0 run and then added 10-0 and 9-0 runs. In total, South Carolina went on a 25-2, nine-minute run to span halftime, and outscored Mississippi State 30-6 in the third quarter.

As usual, it began with defense. South Carolina held Mississippi State to 2-14 shooting with six turnovers in the third quarter. The Gamecocks got seven points off of turnovers and shot 10-14, even going 9-9 from the foul line. After scoring 22 points in the first 17 minutes of the game, Mississippi State had just 23 points in the final 23 minutes (with five points in garbage time in the final minute).

For the game, South Carolina shot 54.8% and had 23 assists on 34 baskets. South Carolina held Mississippi State to 27.6% shooting with 19 turnovers, and did it playing some makeshift lineups.

“We had two good days of practice,” Dawn Staley said. “Anytime we see where we have some shortcomings, we work on them and try to fix them. The zone is something we’ve worked on just in case we had to play a bigger lineup.”

Edwards was aggressive from the opening tip. She entered the game needing 18 points to reach the milestone, and she didn’t waste much time getting there. She had seven points in the first three minutes of the game and 13 at halftime. Edwards added a layup and a pair of free throws to get to 999 points.

With 6:29 left in the third quarter, Edwards was fouled in transition. She sank the first to get to an even 1,000. Then, with the crowd cheering, she calmly added the second. Edwards is the fifth-fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 points.

Edwards finished with a game-high 21 points, shooting 8-11 and 5-6 from the line. She also tied her career-high with six assists. She downplayed the accomplishment.

“You come to South Carolina to win, and that’s all I try to do every game,” Edwards said, claiming she didn’t know how close she was to the milestone.

“Do you believe that?” Staley said. “Joyce knows about everything. She knew how close she was, she knew when she was going to do it. It’s great. She can put the ball in the hole. We’re not surprised how quickly she got it. We’re just happy she’s on our team.”

Freshman Ayla McDowell made her first career start and tied her career-high with 16 points. She went 4-8 from three and tied her career-high with five rebounds. McDowell found out at the beginning of the week that she would start

“I felt good about it,” McDowell said. “I didn’t expect to do as well as I did, but I’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

South Carolina played without guards Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer, and guard Tessa Johnson did not play in the second half.

“She’s just banged up,” Staley said. “We afforded ourselves to get a big lead and not put her in a situation where she could hurt herself more. She’s just a little sore so we opted to keep her out and get her ready for Tennessee.”

The remaining Gamecocks picked up the slack. All nine Gamecocks scored, and Raven Johnson, Maddy McDaniel, and Madina Okot each scored 10 points. Making her first start after three games off the bench, Okot also had 10 rebounds and two blocks for her first double-double since the Georgia game almost a month ago.

Adhel Tac and Alicia Tournebize each had eight points and three rebounds. Tournebize also had three assists. Maryam Dauda added two points.

Madison Francis led Mississippi State with 12 points.

Notes:

Thursday’s game was South Carolina’s annual Play4Kay game in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation. It is also an annual chance to honor former Gamecock assistant and Bulldog head coach Nikki McCray. … South Carolina players and staff wore pink Play4Kay shirts that said “Pink Beyond Measure” on the front and “Strength Without Limits” on the back.” … Tessa Johsnon had three points on 1-5 shooting and three rebounds in 15 minutes. … Favour Nwaedozi only had two points and five rebounds. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore the same pink shirt, a tie-dye jacket, and pink pants. … Announced attendance was 15,204. … South Carolina’s next game is on Sunday against Tennessee.