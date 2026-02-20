South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot get double-doubles against Alabama
Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot recorded double-doubles, and South Carolina dominated the fourth quarter for a 76-57 win at no. 25 Alabama.
South Carolina jumped on Alabama in the first quarter. By the first media timeout, South Carolina led 15-5 and had shot 7-13. Alabama was just 2-13.
The Gamecocks continued to build on the early success and led 21-8 after the first quarter, holding the Crimson Tide to its lowest scoring first quarter of the season.
Entering the game, Dawn Staley was concerned about South Carolina’s defense. Despite the early success, her concern was warranted. In the second and third quarters, Alabama shot 9-18 from three chip away at the lead.
Even when the Gamecocks scored, they were trading twos for threes. South Carolina was just 4-18 from three, including 1-8 from Tessa Johnson. Alabama finished 10-30 from three for the game.
Alabama cut South Carolina’s lead to just seven going into the fourth quarter, but the Gamecock frontcourt took over. Joyce Edwards opened the fourth quarter with consecutive layups, and then Maddy McDaniel found Madina Okot in the corner for a step-back three.
Okot’s three started a game-ending 15-5 run. South Carolina outscored Alabama 19-7 in the fourth quarter and held the Crimson Tide to 2-12 shooting and 0-8 from three.
This story will be updated…