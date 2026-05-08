South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards and Team USA win consecutive FIBA 3x3 stops
Over the last week, Joyce Edwards helped lead Team USA to first place in a pair of stops in the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series.
Edwards was joined by Oklahoma’s Sahara Williams and LSU players Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley missed the first day of games at the first stop due to travel delays.
Each stop consists of a group stage and a knockout stage played on back-to-back days.
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Edwards and Fulwiley were part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team last summer. They went 14-2 at the tournament in Punta Arenas, Chile, and won the tournament title.
That was Edwards’ first 3×3 appearance, but she has also won three gold medals in 5-on-5 basketball. She won the 2023 U19 World Cup (with future teammate Chloe Kitts), the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, and the 2025 AmeriCup.
At the first stop in China, Edwards was the second-leading scorer, third-leading rebounder, and third in player value rating. Williams was the leader in scoring and player value rating, earning MVP honors.
Chengdu, China Stop
vs Brazil (21-5 win): 8 points, 3 rebounds, assist, block
vs Australia (16-15 loss): 7 points, 4 rebounds
QF vs Amsterdam (20-18 win): 7 points, 9 rebounds
SF vs Poland (21-20 win): 3 points, 7 rebounds, block
F vs Germany (20-18 win): 7 points, 3 rebounds, block
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For the second stop, the United States had to go through the qualifying draw, but still ended up winning the event. Williams also took home MVP honors in Manila. Edwards was third in player value rating.
Manila, Philippines Stop
vs Warsaw (21-5 win): 7 points (no other stats kept)
vs Manila (21-12 win): 9 points (no other stats kept)
vs Germany (21-12 win): 6 points, rebound, assist, block
vs Philippines (21-10 win): 12 points, 9 rebounds, assist, block
QF vs Ulaanbaatar (22-7 win): 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
SF vs Neftchi SOCAR (21-16 win): 1 point, rebound, assist, block
F vs Lithuania (17-15 OT win): 6 points, 6 rebounds
The next stop on the Women’s Series is in Shanghai, China on May 16-17, with future stops beginning in June. The United States is not participating in the Shanghai stop. USA Basketball has not announced the next stop it will participate in, or who will play on that team.