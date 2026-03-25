South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards approaches basketball like a true student-athlete

The NCAA has detailed guidelines that cover every aspect of its annual basketball tournaments. Among them is a mandate that players must be called “student-athletes.” The term sometimes feels laughably disingenuous when applied to one-and-done men’s basketball players. But other times it is more appropriate. That is the case with Joyce Edwards.

Edwards is smart. She graduated high school with a 5.08 GPA, and she attends South Carolina’s Honors College, where she created her own major – Environmental Science. Earlier this week, Edwards was named an Academic All-District player.

On the court, Edwards was named a second-team All-American this year and an honorable mention All-American last year. Dawn Staley sees a connection between Edwards’ academic and athletic success.

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“I do think that the habits that she formed from an academic standpoint just overflows into basketball, and I’m sure basketball is a lot easier than the classes that she’s taking,” Staley said. “And she studies it. She is a person that, any time one of our coaches who have the scout ask about our opponents, she’s always raising her hand, right? And if we call on her, we’re like, ‘Don’t give it all to us. Save some for someone else, Joyce.’”

Edwards approaches basketball the same way she approaches her classes: she studies. Staley said she has never had a player who watches more film than Edwards. Aliyah Boston, who was the 2022 National Player of the Year and first pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, is the only player who comes close.

“Aliyah’s probably the person that watched the most, and if someone else is doing it, I didn’t know about it, but I knew about Aliyah,” Staley said. “I know about Joyce because the answers that they give are answers that you know they’ve watched. So it’s cool for them to kind of be a student of the game, and you can see it in their play.”

Edwards learned how to watch film from her father, Charlie. She first made Camden’s varsity basketball team when she was in seventh grade, and that’s when they started watching film together.

“He was a student athlete, and he always just watched film,” Joyce said. “He used to watch with me a lot, and it’s just a lot easier. You can see things. You can visualize it, and then you can just go back and improve on yourself. You see where you messed up and stuff. And then, again, regarding your opponent, the film never lies, you learn the tendencies, you learn what they want to do, and just makes it easier out there for you.”

It has often looked easy for Edwards this season. She is averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Edwards has scored the fourth-most points in a season in program history, and is one 20-point game away from tying the record for 20-point games.

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But trying to glean insight into her thought process is a challenge. Edwards never seems impressed with her accomplishments, treating them with the same enthusiasm as most people treat a midterm.

“It’s just basketball” is one of her favorite phrases. After she scored a career-high 34 points against USF, Edwards was unmoved.

“Just doing what the game gives me,” she said. “With these nonconference teams we’ve got to come in with a dominant mentality and come out strong, and I feel like we’re doing that.”

Three months later, she scored 27 points against Southern, the most points by a Gamecock in a tournament game in four years. Edwards still wasn’t impressed.

“It just feels like another game,” she said. “Just had to do what the defense is giving me. I found the basket today. It feels like a regular game.”

When Staley was told how matter-of-fact Edwards is when she talks about herself, she wasn’t surprised.

“That’s Joyce,” Staley said. “When you say that, that’s super believable because that’s what we get every day.”