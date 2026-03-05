South Carolina women's basketball star named All-American by The Athletic

South Carolina women’s basketball star Joyce Edwards is an All-American. On Thursday, The Athletic named its All-American teams, and Edwards made the second team.

The entire All-American team from The Athletic can be seen below:

First Team

Sarah Strong (UConn Huskies, forward)

Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt Commodores, guard)

Lauren Betts (UCLA Bruins, center)

Olivia Miles (TCU Horned Frogs, guard)

Madison Booker (Texas Longhorns, forward)

Second Team

Joyce Edwards (South Carolina Gamecocks, forward)

Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame Fighting Irish, guard)

Azzi Fudd (UConn Huskies, guard)

Olivia Olson (Michigan Wolverines, guard)

Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State Buckeyes, guard)*

Flau’jae Johnson (LSU Tigers, guard)*

*Indicates a tie in overall voting

Earlier this week, Edwards earned a spot on the All-SEC first team from the league’s coaches. She was also included on late-season watch lists for multiple National Player of the Year awards, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.

In her second season, Edwards is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. She is also shooting 59% from the field, good for the fifth-best mark in the Southeastern Conference. Edwards’ efficiency numbers come despite over 100 more shot attempts than any other player in the top five.

Edwards and the Gamecocks will take the court again on Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. South Carolina will face Kentucky at noon; ESPN will broadcast the one-versus-nine matchup, while the ESPN app will make it available via streaming.

With a win, USC would then face the winner of LSU-Oklahoma for a chance to play in the tournament championship game. Vanderbilt (No. 2) and Texas (No. 3) are the top seeds on the other side of the bracket.