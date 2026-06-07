South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards clams gold medal at 3X3 World Cup

Joyce Edwards and Team USA beat Australia to win the gold medal at the 2026 FIBA 3X3 World Cup.

Team USA beat Australia 21-20 on a two-point shot by Mikaylah Williams. The win gave the Americans the win and the gold. Edwards now has four gold medals in her international career.

This was Edwards’ first medal in 3X3, but she has won three gold medals in 5-on-5 basketball. She won the 2023 U19 World Cup (with future teammate Chloe Kitts), the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, and the 2025 AmeriCup.

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Edwards is the first Gamecock to medal at the 3X3 World Cup. Former Gamecock Allisha Gray won a gold medal in 3X3 at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2025 3X3 AmeriCup. Gray also won a bronze at the 2026 FIBA 3X3 Champions Cup.

Edwards was joined on the team by former Gamecocks and current LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU guard Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams. The same quartet recently won two stops on the 3X3 World Series in Chengdu, China, and Manila, Philippines.

They won all but one game during those stops. At the World Cup, Team USA went undefeated. They did it despite having a team of all college players against the senior national teams from other countries.

In the group stage, Team USA beat Hungary (18-15) and Australia (21-18) on Tuesday and Mongolia (20-17) and Spain (21-18) on Thursday.

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On the first day of games, Edwards contributed three points, eight rebounds, and an assist against Hungary and four points, four rebounds, and two blocks against Australia. On the second day of games, Edwards had team-highs with seven points, eight rebounds, and a block against Mongolia. She was held to four points and a block against Spain.

She finished the tournament with four points, two rebounds, and an assist on Sunday.

In the knockout rounds, the Americans automatically advanced to the quarterfinals. They beat France 18-16 and then, in the semifinals, beat Azerbaijan 19-18 in overtime. Edwards had six points and a team-high four rebounds against France and three points and three rebounds in the semifinals.

This is the second consecutive summer Edwards has played 3X3 for Team USA. She and Fulwiley were part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team last summer. They went 14-2 at the tournament in Punta Arenas, Chile, and won the tournament title.

USA Basketball has won four gold medals at the FIBA 3X3 World Cup, the most of any country. However, they went home empty-handed last year after losing in the quarterfinals.

Replays of the games can be streamed on YouTube.