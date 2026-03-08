South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards is playing her best basketball at the SEC Tournament

Joyce Edwards had one of the best games of her career in Saturday’s 83-77 win over LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals. That’s no small claim for a player who is a two-time first-team All-SEC player and Player of the Year contender.

Edwards is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. She is averaging 19.8 points and has 19 20-point games, the most for a sophomore in program history.

In the past week, Edwards has still managed to elevate her game to another level.

“It’s just March,” Edwards said. “I mean, it’s just wanting to win. The farther you get in the season, the better teams get, the more you have to play defense individually in order to do what the team needs you to do to win. So just understanding that and doing whatever it takes.”

Edwards only had nine points and nine rebounds against Kentucky in the regular season finale, but she shut down Clara Strack over the final two minutes of the game, including preventing a look at a game-winning shot.

In the rematch on Friday, Edwards scored 21 points in 23 minutes and sprinted up and down the court to wear down the Wildcats, who were playing their third game in three days. She clearly wanted to atone for her subpar performance days earlier, but Edwards never showed whatever emotions she was feeling on the court.

“Emotions can be a good and bad thing,” she said. “It can get you a turnover, you can start pressing, but at the same time, it can get you fired up, it can get you motivated. So just staying level is just a key to winning.”

That set the stage for Saturday’s semifinal game against LSU, another chapter in what may be the best current rivalry in women’s basketball, despite (or because of) South Carolina’s 19 consecutive wins in the series.

Edwards struggled to score in the first half and had just three points at halftime. She was missing layups and wasn’t getting foul calls. Once again, though, it was impossible to tell what Edwards was feeling. She was dominant in the second half and finished with a double-double.

“Clearly, what it is is competitiveness,” she said. “I’ve been playing sports since I was four. The only thing I know is wanting to win, wanting to win. So it doesn’t matter what I have to do, I just try to do it in order to get it done.”

That included not getting sucked into the made-for-tv drama of playing former teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, but South Carolina didn’t panic.

Fulwiley and Raven Johnson got into a few one-on-one battles, but in the fourth quarter, Johnson didn’t let pride get in the way of a win. She only took one shot while dishing out five assists.

“It’s up to us to understand it’s not one-on-one, it’s five-on-five,” Edwards said. “And we won as a team at the end of the day, and that’s it.”

Edwards scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, including four points during the pivotal 6-0 Gamecock run after the game was tied at 63. Edwards also played elite defense throughout the game and finished with 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Even though Edwards has had better statistical games, Saturday may have been the best game of her career because nothing came easily. Her defense and the situation certainly made it her best all-around game.

When she was asked if it was her best game, she finally hesitated.

“Some might say yes,” Edwards said. “I feel like my best is yet to come. But I feel like I did what we needed to win, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”