South Carolina women's basketball star makes midseason top 10 list for Katrina McClain Award

South Carolina women’s basketball star Joyce Edwards earned one of 10 overall spots on the 2025-2026 season’s midseason list for the Katrina McClain Award. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the news on Thursday.

Each year, the McClain Award (named for Hall of Famer Katrina McClain) goes to college basketball’s top power forward, and Edwards, as one of the best players in the country, certainly belongs.

This season, Edwards has posted averages of 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. She is also shooting an efficient 59.9% from the field. The sophomore has scored in double figures every game this year and logged five double-doubles.

Following a Freshman All-American campaign last season, Edwards appears destined for full-fledged All-American honors in her second year. She has a chance to become the ninth player ever to average at least 20 points per game in a season for South Carolina. A’ja Wilson (2017-2018) was the most recent Gamecock to accomplish the feat.

The McClain list will shrink to five in March before a final announcement around the Final Four.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina sophomore Joyce Edwards earned a spot on the 2026 Katrina McClain Award Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today.

Edwards is enjoying an outstanding offensive season and contributing to the Gamecocks’ success on both sides of the ball. Her team-high 20.3 points per game rank 15th in the nation (3rd in SEC), including a team-best 13 20-point outings. Her scoring has come on 59.9 percent shooting, which is 14th in the nation (3rd in SEC). Edwards is stuffing the box score beyond scoring, averaging 2.5 assists and upping her rebounding to 6.4 per game. She is ninth in the conference with 1.3 blocks per game and 13th in offensive rebounding at 2.9 per game. In SEC action, she is seventh in the league with 18.0 points per game, and her 7.1 rebounds per game are 11th. That rebounding number includes a team-high 3.2 offensive boards per league outing to rank seventh.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late-March, five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Fri., Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

The winner of the 2026 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and Lisa Leslie Award (Center).

No. 3/3 South Carolina hosts two home games this week with Mississippi State coming to Colonial Life Arena tonight and No. 19/17 Tennessee visiting on Sun., Feb. 8.

2026 Katrina McClain Award Midseason Top 10

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Toby Fournier, Duke

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Laura Ziegler, Louisville

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Maggie Doogan, Richmond

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Janiah Barker, Tennessee

Sarah Strong, UConn

Sacha Washington, Vanderbilt