South Carolina women's basketball forward named national award finalist

South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Joyce Edwards is a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The award, given to the top power forward in women’s college basketball each season, has five finalists.

Edwards, a first-team All-SEC contributor and an All-American according to multiple outlets, is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC.

No Gamecock has ever won the Katrina McClain Award.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina sophomore Joyce Edwards is one of five finalists for the 2026 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today.

The leading scorer for the SEC Champion Gamecocks, Edwards was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second time in as many seasons and earned Second-Team All-America status from multiple outlets this season. She ranks fourth in the SEC and 22nd in the nation in scoring at 19.6 points per game, and her .587 field goal percentage is among the nation’s top 15. She leads the team with 19 20-point outings, which ranks fifth in program single-season history, and her 667 total points are the seventh-most in a season in program history. Edwards is 17th in the SEC with 6.3 rebounds per game. Against ranked teams, she averages 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. She was an SEC All-Tournament Team selection behind her team-high 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game at the event.

The five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and Lisa Leslie Award (Center).

No. 4/3 South Carolina awaits its place in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, which will be announced on Sun., Mar. 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the program.

2026 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award Finalists

Maggie Doogan, Richmond

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Toby Fournier, Duke

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Sarah Strong, UConn