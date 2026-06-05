South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards leads USA to quarterfinals at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Joyce Edwards and Team USA have advanced to the knockout rounds of the FIBA 2026 3X3 World Cup. They will resume their quest for the gold medal on Saturday.

Edwards is joined on the team by former Gamecocks and current LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU guard Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams. The quartet recently won two stops on the 3X3 World Series in Chengdu, China, and Manila, Philippines. They won all but one game during those stops.

This week, the group won all four of its games in the group stage. Team USA beat Hungary (18-15) and Australia (21-18) on Tuesday and Mongolia (20-17) and Spain (21-18) on Thursday.

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On the first day of games, Edwards contributed three points, eight rebounds, and an assist against Hungary and four points, four rebounds, and two blocks against Australia.

The Americans made a point to go inside against Mongolia, and Edwards had team-highs with seven points, eight rebounds, and a block. She was held to four points and a block against Spain.

Heading into the knockout rounds, Edwards is USA’s third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder.

This is the second consecutive summer Edwards has played 3X3 for Team USA. She and Fulwiley were part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team last summer. They went 14-2 at the tournament in Punta Arenas, Chile, and won the tournament title.

That was Edwards’ first 3×3 appearance, but she has also won three gold medals in 5-on-5 basketball. She won the 2023 U19 World Cup (with future teammate Chloe Kitts), the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, and the 2025 AmeriCup.

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By winning their group, the United States automatically advanced to the quarterfinals and does not have to play in Friday’s play-in games. The United States lost to Mongolia in the quarterfinals last year.

All games will be streamed on YouTube.

Knockout Rounds

June 5

Play begins at noon ET. The final game starts at 2:25 pm ET. France and Czechia play at 2:25, with the winner advancing to play the United States on Saturday.

June 6

The quarterfinals begin at 11:00 am ET. The last game starts at 1:25 pm ET.

1:25 pm ET – USC vs France/Czechia

June 7

The semifinals begin at 11:00 am ET.

11:30 am ET – USA vs Germany/Azerbaijan/Lithuania (if USA advances)

1:35 pm ET – Bronze medal game

2:45 pm ET – Gold medal game

Once again, all games will be streamed on YouTube at that link.