South Carolina women's basketball star Joyce Edwards named National Player of the Week

South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Joyce Edwards has earned distinction as the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week, the Naismith Awards announced on Monday.

The Gamecock star helped lead USC to a 3-0 record last week, with victories on the road over Texas A&M and at home against both Mississippi State and Tennessee. Dawn Staley’s group won by 101 combined points in those three contests, and Edwards was a big reason why.

The Camden, South Carolina native averaged 23 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and one steal in the three victories. She also shot 72.7% from the field and averaged seven additional points from the foul line.

Edwards’ 70% effort against Tennessee helped the Gamecocks set a new program record for efficiency in an SEC game, as USC shot 69.2%. The 93-50 win represented the worst defeat in the history of the Tennessee Lady Volunteer program.

On the season, Edwards is averaging 20.3 points per game. She has scored in double figures every game this year and has totaled five double-doubles. Her 60.6% season-long efficiency leads the SEC among qualified players.

Thanks to her scoring pace, Edwards reached the 1000-point career scoring milestone during the team’s win over Mississippi State. She is on pace to join A’ja Wilson as the only players to score 20 points per game at South Carolina since Dawn Staley took over the program nearly 20 years ago. She also could become just the second Gamecock sophomore to finish the year averaging at least 20 points. Shannon Johnson was the other.

Adding to her big week last week, Edwards earned a spot on the midseason list for the Katrina McClain Award. Edwards was one of 10 semifinalists for the award given to the nation’s top power forwards.