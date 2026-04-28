South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards named to the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's Series roster

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards has been named to the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s Series team that will begin competition in China this weekend.

Edwards is joined on the team by former Gamecocks and current LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU guard Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams.

Edwards and Fulwiley were part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team last summer. They went 14-2 at the tournament in Punta Arenas, Chile, and won the tournament title.

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That was Edwards’ first 3×3 appearance, but she has also won three gold medals in 5-on-5 basketball. She won the 2023 U19 World Cup (with future teammate Chloe Kitts), the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, and the 2025 AmeriCup.

As a sophomore, Edwards averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. She set South Carolina’s single-season scoring record with 768 total points and was named first team All-SEC and second team AP All-American.

The 3×3 Women’s Series begins on Friday, May 1, in Chengdu, China. The Americans’ first game is at 2:00 am ET against the winner of the qualifying draw. The second game is against Australia at 3:40 am ET.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final are on May 2. Those games begin at 2:00 am ET, with the title game at 6:00 am ET.

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All games will be streamed on YouTube.

The Series continues next week in Manila, Philippines. The first game for the United States is 11:00 pm ET on May 6 against Warsaw. The second game is later that night at 12:40 am ET on May 7 against Manila.

The quarterfinals begin at 3:15 am ET on May 8. Play continues until the final at 7:10 am ET.

Additional events are expected to be added at a later date.