South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards scores 22 in rout of Arkansas

oyce Edwards scored 22 points and Madina Okot had a double-double as South Carolina took care of business with a 93-58 win at Arkansas.

Whatever the sloppiness was that impacted South Carolina in the lackluster 74-63 win at Florida on Sunday, there was no sign of it Thursday night. South Carolina controlled the game from the start.

South Carolina shot 13-19 and scored 29 points in the first quarter, the Gamecocks’ highest scoring quarter of the SEC season. They had their second-highest scoring quarter later, when they scored 28 in the third quarter to make the game a blowout.

With the game in hand, Dawn Staley played her starters as little as possible in the fourth quarter. They put together a seven-minute, 0-11 shooting stretch, but still outscored Arkansas 17-11.

South Carolina shot 51.5% for the game and 7-13 from three, but the Gamecocks were shooting 58.8% before the fourth quarter. Arkansas shot just 32.8% and committed 23 turnovers and 24 personal fouls.

That allowed South Carolina to get its transition offense going. South Carolina got 30 points off of those turnovers, while only allowing eight off 13 turnovers. The Gamecocks only had 15 fast break points officially, but had 48 points in the paint.

Edwards shot 9-13 and grabbed seven rebounds despite playing just 25 minutes. She also had two steals, two assists, and blocked a shot.

Tessa Johnson was one of the players who struggled against Florida, where she shot just 4-16. But she was hot almost from the start on Thursday and scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter. Johnson finished 7-12 from the floor and 3-4 from three and added six rebounds and three assists.

Like Johnson, Okot didn’t shoot well against Florida. South Carolina went to her early in that game and she missed several layups. The same thing happened on Thursday, with the first couple of looks going toward Okot.

Again, she missed her first couple of shots, but then she settled in. Okot knocked down a spot-up three for her first basket, and then scored 11 of her 15 points in the decisive third quarter. Along with 10 rebounds, Okot had four blocks, and an assist.

Raven Johnson added 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Jada Bates led Arkansas with a career-high 16 points. Leading scorer Taleyah Jones had 13 points. Bonnie Deas, who came in averaging a double-double, had just five points and three rebounds.

Notes:

The Gamecocks wore their black “script Carolina uniforms.” … South Carolina shot just 18-29 from the foul line. … South Carolina has 17 assists on 34 baskets. Arkansas had just nine assists on 20 baskets. … Agot Makeer had another inconsistent game, scoring nine points with five rebounds and three steals, but she shot 3-9 and had two turnovers. … Maddy McDaniel had a game-high six assists. … Arkansas native Maryam Dauda had three points, three rebounds, and two assists. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a black “Beyond Measure” sweatshirt. … Announced attendance was 2,963. … South Carolina’s next game is its annual Play4Kay game at home against Georgia.