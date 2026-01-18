South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards scores 26 in win at Coppin State

Behind 26 points from Joyce Edwards, South Carolina cruised to a 90-48 nonconference win at Coppin State.

South Carolina got off to a slow start and actually briefly trailed 8-7 three-and-a-half minutes into the game. The lead was just 22-14 at the end of the quarter, and South Carolina allowed Coppin State to shoot 6-13 from the floor, including 2-2 from three.

The Gamecocks opened the second quarter in a 2-3 zone. It was only for one play, but it helped wake them up on that end of the court. The Gamecocks opened with a 9-0 run that lasted nearly five minutes.

South Carolina outscored Coppin State 22-5 in the second quarter and held the Eagles without a field goal for just over 10 minutes. Coppin State shot just 1-9 in the quarter with 13 turnovers.

The aggressive defense continued into the second half, and South Carolina started the third quarter on an 8-0 run. With the lead at a comfortable 33 points, Dawn Staley began to experiment with her lineups.

Edwards led all scorers with 26 points in just 25 minutes. She got off to a slow start and picked up two early fouls, but then settled down and played her game. Edwards added five steals and ran the floor. She shot 12-16 overall, including 11-13 on layups.

“Joyce is always ready to play both sides of the basketball,” Staley said on the broadcast. “Obviously, she really likes to fill the stat sheet up with scoring. That comes very easy to her. But she does so many other things. She defends, she rebounds, she steals, and she just injects energy into our basketball team.”

Edwards was one of three Gamecocks in double figures. Tessa Johnson opened the game with a three-pointer and finished with 17 points on 5-8 from three. She also dished out four assists and had two steals.

Ta’Niya Latson filled up the box score with 15 points, six steals, and five assists. The six steals tied her season high.

Madina Okot had eight points and 12 rebounds. Staley left Okot in the game in the fourth quarter to try to get another basket for the double-double, but Okot couldn’t capitalize.

The game was something of a homecoming for Maryland native Maddy McDaniel, and she had a solid game. McDaniel had six points and five assists in 25 minutes.

After playing just five minutes in her debut against Texas, freshman Alicia Tournebize played 13 minutes against Coppin State. She made her first basket – a short jumper in transition, and finished with eight points, a rebound, a block, a steal, and a really nice-looking assist.

“I thought they rose to the occasion,” Staley said on the broadcast. “It was a packed crowd in here. I thought we did well on both sides of the basketball. Happy that we got to play our bench a little bit more extended minutes. It’s good to see them continuing to develop because we’re going to need them down the stretch.”

Coppin State entered the game averaging 23.2 turnovers, fourth most in the country. South Carolina nearly got that many steals on Sunday, with 21 thefts. Overall, Coppin State turned it over 30 times, leading to 35 Gamecock points and 19 fast-break points.

Khila Morris led Coppin State with 20 points.

Notes:

Adhel Tac did not play due to a nasal injury. Tac wore a protective mask and played against Texas. … Tac’s absence means South Carolina has only had its full roster for six of its 20 games. … All 10 available Gamecocks played, and all but Maryam Dauda scored. … The Gamecocks wore their black “script Carolina” uniforms. … Former Gamecock great La’Keisha Sutton attended the game. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a garnet Gucci sweatshirt. … Announced attendance was 3,371. … South Carolina’s next game is at Oklahoma on Thursday.