South Carolina women's basketball forward Joyce Edwards picks up SEC Player of the Week recognition

A long list of honors, milestones, and recognitions has come Joyce Edwards’ way over the past week. On Tuesday, that continued, as the South Carolina women’s basketball star earned the co-SEC Player of the Week award. Edwards shared the honor for last week with Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes. The league office announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

For Edwards, the conference recognition comes on the heels of a back-to-back lopsided wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Gamecocks won by 86 combined points, and the team’s star sophomore averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and one steal across the two victories.

She also shot 71.4% from the field and helped the Gamecocks set a new program record for field goal efficiency in SEC play (69.2%) against Tennessee. That game also proved to be the Lady Vols’ largest defeat in team history, as USC rolled, 93-50.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Thanks to the two victories, South Carolina now sits along atop the SEC standings. The Gamecocks are the only team in the league with just one conference loss, and Edwards has been a huge part of that. With four games in a row crossing the 20-point threshold, she became the first Gamecock to accomplish that feat against SEC opponents.

Edwards, who scored her 1000th career point last week, is averaging 20.3 points per game this season. If she continues to put the ball in the basket, she will be the first 20-point scorer in garnet and black since the legendary A’ja Wilson. She would also become just the second sophomore to reach 20 points per game, joining Shannon Johnson.

On Monday, Edwards also earned Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week. Last week, she earned a spot on the midseason top 10 for the Katrina McClain Award.