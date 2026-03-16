Another All-American honor rolls in for South Carolina women's basketball star Joyce Edwards

All-American honors continue to pour in for South Carolina women’s basketball’s Joyce Edwards. The sophomore forward earned spots on the teams from The Athletic, USA Today, and ESPN. On Monday, another outlet joined in on the Edwards recognition parade. Sporting News released its All-American teams, and the Gamecock star found herself on the second team.

You can see the full teams below.

First Team

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard

Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center

Second Team

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard

Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward

Third Team

Toby Fouriner, Duke Blue Devils forward

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard

Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

In addition to her All-American selections, Edwards was a first-team All-SEC pick and is a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year Award. She made the late-season watch list for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, as well. Edwards is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.

On the season, No. 8 is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC.

Edwards and the Gamecocks will begin their NCAA Tournament journey this weekend.

First, USC will match up with the winner of a play-in contest between Southern and Samford. The Jaguars and Bulldogs will play on Thursday, and the Gamecocks will take on the winner on Saturday, March 21. That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the action available via streaming