Another All-American honor rolls in for South Carolina women's basketball star Joyce Edwards
All-American honors continue to pour in for South Carolina women’s basketball’s Joyce Edwards. The sophomore forward earned spots on the teams from The Athletic, USA Today, and ESPN. On Monday, another outlet joined in on the Edwards recognition parade. Sporting News released its All-American teams, and the Gamecock star found herself on the second team.
You can see the full teams below.
First Team
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward
Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center
Second Team
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard
Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward
Third Team
Toby Fouriner, Duke Blue Devils forward
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard
Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard
Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center
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In addition to her All-American selections, Edwards was a first-team All-SEC pick and is a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year Award. She made the late-season watch list for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, as well. Edwards is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
On the season, No. 8 is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC.
Edwards and the Gamecocks will begin their NCAA Tournament journey this weekend.
First, USC will match up with the winner of a play-in contest between Southern and Samford. The Jaguars and Bulldogs will play on Thursday, and the Gamecocks will take on the winner on Saturday, March 21. That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the action available via streaming