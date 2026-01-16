South Carolina women's basketball star earns spot on SportsCenter Top 10 for huge block during Gamecocks' win over Texas

South Carolina women’s basketball picked up a huge win on Thursday night over the Texas Longhorns. The No. 2 Gamecocks knocked off the No. 4 Longhorns in Colonial Life Arena, 68-65.

Some unlikely plays (a Madina Okot swish from 3-point land being the chief example) proved to be the difference in the SEC contest. However, arguably the most impressive play of the day came from sophomore star Joyce Edwards.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the 6-3 forward showed off her elite athleticism with a massive block on 6-6 Texas center Kyla Oldacre. Oldacre caught an entry pass over the outstretched arms of Madina Okot, seemingly with an easy layup in front of her. Edwards, though, noticed and sprinted from the top of the key to swat Oldacre’s shot off the backboard glass.

You can watch the play below.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

On Friday, ESPN’s SportsCenter included the Edwards swat on its daily Top 10. Slotting in at No. 7, the Columbia-area native’s highlight played over and over again on ESPN this morning.

The big play represented one of five stocks (steals + blocks) on the day for Edwards. That stat is even more impressive knowing Edwards didn’t have her A-game on offense. Making just three shots from the field, she remained locked in and was a big factor on defense.

For the game, the All-American hopeful finished with 14 points (including 8-for-9 free throw shooting), eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Edwards and South Carolina picked up some much-desired revenge following Texas’ triumph in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas earlier this season. That contest, though, was a non-conference affair, meaning that the Gamecocks still hold an undefeated SEC record.

Now 18-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, USC sits in the driver’s seat in the Southeastern Conference.

They will have nearly a week off from conference play, as the Gamecocks will take on the Coppin State Eagles in Baltimore this weekend. Tip-off on Sunday, January 18th has been set for noon. The game will not be on traditional television, but it will stream on ESPN+.