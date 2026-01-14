South Carolina women's basketball star named honorable mention midseason All-American

South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Joyce Edwards has been one of the best players in the country this season. She is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. She is also No. 2 in the SEC in field goal efficiency (60.6%) among qualified players, behind only teammate Madina Okot.

For her efforts, Edwards earned an honorable mention inclusion on the USA Today midseason All-American team.

The Gamecock star was one of ten total players honored. UConn forward Sarah Strong, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes, Texas forward Madison Booker, and Iowa State center Audi Crooks earned first-team honors. Then, Edwards, UCLA center Lauren Betts, TCU guard Olivia Miles, Richmond forward Maggie Doogan, and UConn guard Azzi Fudd earned honorable mention recognition, essentially making up the second team.

On the season, Edwards is 14th nationally in scoring and third in the Southeastern Conference. She is also the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, 1.5 steals, and one block.

An All-SEC performer and Freshman All-American last year, Edwards has already blown past her production from the 2024-2025 season. By the time the campaign ends, she will find herself on even more award lists.

Edwards and the Gamecocks’ next time on the floor will come on Thursday. South Carolina will host the Texas Longhorns for a 7:00 p.m. showdown at Colonial Life Arena. ESPN2 will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming.

Though it was technically a non-conference game, Texas represents Carolina’s only loss this season. The Longhorns took down the Gamecocks on a last-second shot at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.