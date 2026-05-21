South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards will represent Team USA in the 2026 FIBA 3X3 World Cup

South Carolina rising junior forward Joyce Edwards has been named to the USA Basketball 3X3 team that will compete in the World Cup in Warsaw, Poland, from June 1 to June 7.

Edwards is joined on the team by former Gamecocks and current LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU guard Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams. The quartet recently won two stops on the 3X3 World Series in Chengdu, China, and Manila, Philippines. They won all but one game during those stops.

Each stop consisted of a group stage and a knockout stage played on back-to-back days.

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At the first stop in China, Edwards was the second-leading scorer, third-leading rebounder, and third in player value rating. Mikaylah Williams was the leader in scoring and player value rating, earning MVP honors.

This is the second consecutive summer Edwards has played 3X3 for Team USA. She and Fulwiley were part of USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team last summer. They went 14-2 at the tournament in Punta Arenas, Chile, and won the tournament title.

That was Edwards’ first 3×3 appearance, but she has also won three gold medals in 5-on-5 basketball. She won the 2023 U19 World Cup (with future teammate Chloe Kitts), the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, and the 2025 AmeriCup.

The World Cup is made up of 30 teams that are split into four five-team pools. The event begins with a round-robin format starting June 1. Team USA is in Pool B with Australia, Hungary, Mongolia, and Spain.

Knockout play tips on June 5, followed by the quarterfinals on June 6 and the medal games staged on June 7.

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All games will be streamed on YouTube.

Round Robin

June 2

12:55 pm ET – USA vs Hungary

2:45 pm ET – USA vs Australia

June 4

12:30 pm ET – USA vs Mongolia

2:20 pm ET – USA vs Spain

Knockout Rounds

June 5

Play begins at noon ET. The final game starts at 3:25 pm ET.

June 6

The quarterfinals begin at 11:00 am ET. The last game starts at 1:25 pm ET.

June 7

The semifinals begin at 11:00 am ET. The third-place game begins at 1:35 pm ET. The gold medal game starts at 2:45.

Once again, all games will be streamed on YouTube at that link.