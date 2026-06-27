South Carolina women's basketball: Kamilla Cardoso sets WNBA record

Former Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso set a new WNBA record on Friday night in Chicago’s 124-94 win over Portland.

Cardoso scored a career-high 30 points on perfect 13-13 shooting. Her 13 field goals without a miss is a new league record.

It was a record-setting night all around for the Sky. Chicago’s 124 points were a team record and the second-most in a regulation games in WNBA history (behind Toronto’s 125 on Thursday). Chicago also set a WNBA record with 38 assists.

Cardoso only played 24 minutes. She subbed out with about a minute left in the third quarter for normal rest. While she was on the bench, Chicago went on a run to push its lead to 30, and Cardoso never got back in the game.

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She added eight rebounds, an assist, and a block. Cardoso was 4-6 from the foul line.

Cardoso’s previous career-high was 27 points, set last season. She came close to topping it last Saturday against Dallas, when she scored 26 before fouling out on a controversial phantom foul.

Entering the game, Cardoso was shooting 55.8% from the floor. After her perfect night, she is now shooting 59.3%, good for fifth in the WNBA.

This season, Cardoso is averaging 14.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, all career highs. She is also averaging 2.4 assists.

The previous record for field goals without a miss was 12, set by Nneka Ogwumike. Ogwumike shot 12-12 against Dallas in 2016, finishing with 32 points.

Cardoso’s record for field goals without a miss came one day after Toronot guard Marina Mabrey cored 53 points to tie the single-game scoring record held by A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage.