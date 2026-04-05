Former South Carolina women's basketball guard takes new college coaching job

A South Carolina women’s basketball alum is making a move in the coaching world.

According to an announcement from the school, former Gamecock Kelly Morrone will be the next head coach of the Albany Great Danes. She will take over a program that lost in the first round of the America East Conference Tournament and posted a 14-16 overall record and a 4-12 mark in conference play.

The 2025-2026 season was Morrone’s sixth as the head coach at Merrimack. She led the Warriors to a 19-13 record, representing the program’s most wins at the Division-I level. Morrone oversaw the program’s transition to D-I, as well. She was the 2025-2026 Coach of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, following a 15-5 conference record.

As a player, Morrone played for former Gamecock head coach Susan Walvius from 1999 to 2004. When her career ended, she almost immediately jumped into coaching.

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Before Merrimack, Morrone led John Carroll University for seven years. She was also an assistant coach at William & Mary, Rhode Island, Davidson, and Buffalo.

During her South Carolina career, Morrone was a multi-year captain and starter. She was a big-time 3-point shooter and is third in program history in outside jumpers with 238. No Gamecock has ever made more than her 111 3-pointers in SEC contests, either. The combo guard racked up 339 assists, too, putting her just outside of the program’s all-time top 10.

Morrone also helped the Gamecocks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons. The ’01-’02 win total of 25 games is the program’s best ever mark outside of the Dawn Staley era. Carolina made the Elite Eight that season, the first time USC ever accomplished that.