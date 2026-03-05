South Carolina women's basketball alum wins conference coach of the year honor

On Wednesday, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its 2025-2026 awards. A former South Carolina women’s basketball standout earned a major honor.

Kelly Morrone, who played for former USC head coach (and current assistant) Susan Walvius from 1999-2004, earned distinction as the MAAC Coach of the Year. The league office announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Morrone is in her sixth year as the head coach of the Merrimack women’s basketball program. She oversaw the Warriors’ transition from Division-II to Division-I, and now, Morrone guided Merrimack to the third-best record in the MAAC and a chance at a 20-win season.

Currently, Merrimack has an 18-11 overall record, and Morrone’s team finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 15-5 conference record. Merrimack earned a Bye in the MAAC Tournament that begins on Thursday. The 3-seed Warriors will play against the 6-seed Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals following Thursday’s games.

Before Merrimack, Morrone led John Carroll University for seven years. She was also an assistant coach at William & Mary, Rhode Island, Davidson, and Buffalo.

During her South Carolina career, Morrone was a multi-year captain and starter. She was a big-time 3-point shooter and is third in program history in outside jumpers with 238. No Gamecock has ever made more than her 111 3-pointers in SEC contests, either. The combo guard racked up 339 assists, too, putting her just outside of the program’s all-time top 10.

Morrone also helped the Gamecocks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons. The ’01-’02 win total of 25 games is the program’s best ever mark outside of the Dawn Staley era. Carolina made the Elite Eight that season, the first time USC ever accomplished that.