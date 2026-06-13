South Carolina women's basketball: Kelsi Andrews and USA Basketball advance to semifinals

Gamecock Kelsi Andrews helped Team USA go undefeated in the group phase of the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Irapuato, Mexico, and advance directly to the semifinals.

Andrews started all three games for the Americans. She is averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 12.5 minutes.

vs Argentina (113-47) – 12 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, steal

vs Mexico (125-53) – 15 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

vs Paraguay (123-41) – 11 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

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Andrews is coming off a knee injury that cost her almost all of her senior season, so it was encouraging for her just to be invited to the team trials. Now she is a starter and will be competing for her third gold medal.

Andrews previously won gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She also participated in the U19 National Team Trials in 2025.

At the U17 World Cup in Leon, Mexico, Andrews averaged 2.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in seven games despite coming off an injury. She averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.7 blocks at the U16 Americas Championship.

The U18 national team is led by head coach Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and assistants Robyn Fralick (Michigan State) and Charmin Smith (Cal). Also on the team are several players from the 2027 and 2028 classes participating in the trial who are being recruited by South Carolina. Among those players are Jezelle Banks, Jordyn Palmer, Sydney Savoury, and Kaleena Smith (all class of 2027), and Sydney Douglas (class of 2028).

The 12-player team is Andrews, Haylen Ayers, Jezelle Banks, Ryan Carter, Sydney Douglas, Bella Flemings, Jayla Forbes, Miciah Fusilier, Jayla Jackson, Jordyn Palmer, Sydney Savoury, and Kaleena Smith.

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USA Basketball has won 12 gold medals at the U18 Women’s AmeriCup, including 11 consecutive golds.

All games can be streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.

Schedule (consolation bracket not included)

June 13 quarterfinals

Argentina vs Dominican Republic (7:30 pm ET)

Venezuela vs Mexico (10:00 pm ET)

June 14 semifinals

Canada vs Argentina/Dominican Republic winner (TBD, should be 7:30 pm ET)

USA vs Venezuela/Mexico winner (TBD, should be 10:00 pm ET)

June 15 medal games

Bronze medal game (TBD, should be 7:30 pm ET)

Gold medal game (TBD, should be 10:00 pm ET)