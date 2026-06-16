South Carolina women's basketball: Kelsi Andrews wins gold medal at U18 AmeriCup

Gamecock Kelsi Andrews helped USA Basketball win gold at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup late Monday night.

Team USA beat Canada 90-72 to win its 12th consecutive gold medal at the U18 AmeriCup. Argentina beat Venezuela 73-49 to win bronze.

Andrews started all five games for the Americans. She averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 12.2 minutes. This is Andrews’ third gold medal with USA Basketball. It came eight days after her future Gamecock teammate Joyce Edwards won a gold medal at the 3X3 World Cup.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

vs Argentina (113-47) – 12 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, steal

vs Mexico (125-53) – 15 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

vs Paraguay (123-41) – 11 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

vs Venezuela (104-51) – 14 minutes, 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

vs Canada (90-72) – 9 minutes, 3 points, 2 blocks

Andrews previously won gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She also participated in the U19 National Team Trials in 2025.

At the U17 World Cup in Leon, Mexico, Andrews averaged 2.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in seven games despite coming off an injury. She averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.7 blocks at the U16 Americas Championship.

Andrews is coming off a knee injury that cost her almost all of her senior season, so it was encouraging for her just to be invited to the team trials. Even though her minutes were limited, the fact that she was healthy enough to start is encouraging.

The U18 national team was led by head coach Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and assistants Robyn Fralick (Michigan State) and Charmin Smith (Cal). Also on the team are several players from the 2027 and 2028 classes participating in the trial who are being recruited by South Carolina. Among those players are Jezelle Banks, Jordyn Palmer, Sydney Savoury, and Kaleena Smith (all class of 2027), and Sydney Douglas (class of 2028).

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

On Friday, Dawn Staley was in attendance to watch Andrews against Paraguay, and presumably do some recruiting as well.

The 12-player team is Andrews, Haylen Ayers, Jezelle Banks, Ryan Carter, Sydney Douglas, Bella Flemings, Jayla Forbes, Miciah Fusilier, Jayla Jackson, Jordyn Palmer, Sydney Savoury, and Kaleena Smith.

Smith led the Americans with 19.8 points per game, followed by 18.8 points from Palmer. Smith also averaged 6.4 assists, while Palmer averaged 7.4 rebounds. Banks averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Palmer had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals in the final to capture MVP honors. She was joined on the All-Star Five by Smith, Savvy Swords (Canada), Sofia Lombardero (Argentina), and Astrid Inojosa (Venezuela).

USA Basketball has won 13 gold medals at the U18 Women’s AmeriCup, including 12 consecutive golds.

Replays of all games can be streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.