South Carolina women's basketball: Key offseason events and dates

The offseason has just begun, but there is no shortage of activity between now and when next season begins in November. Here are some of the key events and dates.

April

April 6 – Transfer portal opens

April 7 – Recruiting quiet period begins (quiet period covers all days not otherwise mentioned)

April 11 – Nike Hoop Summit

April 13 – WNBA Draft

April 16 – Recruiting dead period

April 17 – Jordan Brand Classic

April 17-19 – Recruiting evaluation period

April 20 – Transfer portal closes

April 20 – Recruiting dead period

April 25 – WNBA preseason begins

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May

May 4-10 – Recruiting shutdown

May (after May 6) – Ashlyn Watkins is able to return after the end of the spring semester

May 8 – WNBA season begins

May 14 – Recruiting dead period

May 15-17 – Recruiting evaluation period

May 18 – Recruiting dead period

June

June 1-7 – 2026 FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Cup

June 8-14 – FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup

June 17 – Recruiting dead period

June 18-20 – Recruiting evaluation period

June 21 – Recruiting dead period

June 22 (approximately) – Players report and Final Four Fridays begin (Many players arrive earlier)

July

July 9 – Recruiting dead period

July 10-13 – Recruiting evaluation period

July 14 – Recruiting dead period

July 11-19 – 2026 FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup

July 24-25 – WNBA All-Star Weekend

July 23 – Recruiting dead period

July 24-27 – Recruiting evaluation period

July 28 – Recruiting dead period

August

(No major events. Yet.)

September

September 4-13 – 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup

September 20 (approximately) – First Day of Practice

September 24 – Last day of WNBA season

October

Mid-October – SEC Tipoff

November

November 2 – Season begins against Maryland in Paris

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More on recruiting calendar:

The 2026-27 calendar (August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2027) has not been announced yet.

Definition of terms:

QUIET PERIOD A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.

DEAD PERIOD A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.

EVALUATION PERIOD An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

CONTACT PERIOD Authorized athletics department staff may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

RECRUITING SHUTDOWN A recruiting shutdown is a period of time when no form of recruiting (e.g., contacts, evaluations, official or unofficial visits, correspondence or making or receiving telephone calls) is permissible.