South Carolina women's basketball: Key offseason events and dates
The offseason has just begun, but there is no shortage of activity between now and when next season begins in November. Here are some of the key events and dates.
April
April 6 – Transfer portal opens
April 7 – Recruiting quiet period begins (quiet period covers all days not otherwise mentioned)
April 11 – Nike Hoop Summit
April 13 – WNBA Draft
April 16 – Recruiting dead period
April 17 – Jordan Brand Classic
April 17-19 – Recruiting evaluation period
April 20 – Transfer portal closes
April 20 – Recruiting dead period
April 25 – WNBA preseason begins
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May
May 4-10 – Recruiting shutdown
May (after May 6) – Ashlyn Watkins is able to return after the end of the spring semester
May 8 – WNBA season begins
May 14 – Recruiting dead period
May 15-17 – Recruiting evaluation period
May 18 – Recruiting dead period
June
June 1-7 – 2026 FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Cup
June 8-14 – FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup
June 17 – Recruiting dead period
June 18-20 – Recruiting evaluation period
June 21 – Recruiting dead period
June 22 (approximately) – Players report and Final Four Fridays begin (Many players arrive earlier)
July
July 9 – Recruiting dead period
July 10-13 – Recruiting evaluation period
July 14 – Recruiting dead period
July 11-19 – 2026 FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup
July 24-25 – WNBA All-Star Weekend
July 23 – Recruiting dead period
July 24-27 – Recruiting evaluation period
July 28 – Recruiting dead period
August
(No major events. Yet.)
September
September 4-13 – 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup
September 20 (approximately) – First Day of Practice
September 24 – Last day of WNBA season
October
Mid-October – SEC Tipoff
November
November 2 – Season begins against Maryland in Paris
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More on recruiting calendar:
The 2026-27 calendar (August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2027) has not been announced yet.
Definition of terms:
QUIET PERIOD A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.
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DEAD PERIOD A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.
EVALUATION PERIOD An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.
CONTACT PERIOD Authorized athletics department staff may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
RECRUITING SHUTDOWN A recruiting shutdown is a period of time when no form of recruiting (e.g., contacts, evaluations, official or unofficial visits, correspondence or making or receiving telephone calls) is permissible.