South Carolina women's basketball: Key reserve expected to miss SEC Tournament

South Carolina expects to be without a key reserve for the SEC Tournament this weekend.

Adhel Tac missed the last six games with a left foot injury. Dawn Staley said on Wednesday that they do not plan to bring her back for the SEC Tournament

“Probably not,” Staley said. “I know she’s tired of the scooter, but I think we just need to be real cautious with it. I know she’s antsy to get off the crutches and off the scooter, but she knew it was going to be rest and staying off of it as much as possible.”

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Tac’s exact injury hasn’t been announced. She initially walked around with a walking boot on her left foot before being given a scooter to move around on. Tac appears to enjoy rolling around the court during practices and warmups.

“She does,” Staley said. “She’s just an expert at driving that thing.”

Tac is averaging 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks this season. She played in 23 games with three starts, and had her first career double-double in November against Queens.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Prior to her injury, Tac was South Carolina’s top reserve at the post. In her absence, Alicia Tournebize became the top reserve, but she has been supplanted by Maryam Dauda.

Tac’s injury is par for the course for the Gamecocks this season. South Carolina has lost 63 player games to injury, illness, suspension, or acclimation this season.

Ta’Niya Latson was not at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, but is expected to be fine by Friday. Staley said Latson was “just a little under the weather.”