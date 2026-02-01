South Carolina women's basketball to play Valentine's Day matchup against LSU with College GameDay in the house

On February 14th, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will take her team into hostile territory for a matchup against the rival LSU Tigers. However, when the Gamecocks show up on the Bayou, there will be another notable basketball group in town.

According to a release from ESPN, the College GameDay crew will be in Baton Rouge for the Valentine’s Day showdown between USC and LSU. GameDay has had one other women’s broadcast this season, Texas-Oklahoma this weekend.

This will mark the third year in a row that College GameDay scheduled a South Carolina-LSU trip. Last season, GameDay scheduled a show in Columbia for the 2024-2025 showdown between Carolina and LSU, but it never came to fruition due to a winter storm delaying LSU’s trip. The year before, the crew was in Baton Rouge for the “Big-Shot Breezy Hall” game.

This will also be Carolina’s seventh appearance on the women’s basketball edition of College GameDay, the most of any school.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike are expected to lead the College GameDay panel. Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will handle the game’s broadcast.

Fans can tune in to watch College GameDay and the top-10 matchup on ABC or stream the action on the ESPN app. The live pregame show will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern). Tip-off has been set for 8:40 p.m. (Eastern).

According to ESPN, this will mark the first time that a women’s college basketball game will air in the primetime slot on ABC’s Saturday night slate.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

South Carolina has not lost to LSU since the 2011-2012 season. The Gamecocks have won 17 in a row over the Tigers. Kim Mulkey is 0-5 against USC as the head coach at LSU.

Dawn Staley’s team has three games on the schedule before the LSU contest. The Gamecocks will be at Texas A&M on Monday, February 2nd, will return home to play Mississippi State on Thursday, February 5th, and will take on Tennessee on Sunday, February 8th. The team will then have a Bye leading up to LSU.

Before matching up with Carolina, LSU will play twice more. Having already beaten Alabama on Sunday, road games against Texas (Thursday, February 5th) and Auburn (Sunday, February 8th) will lead into a Bye before the Gamecocks and Tigers play.

With another rankings update due on Monday, South Carolina (21-2, 7-1) and LSU (21-2, 7-2) are both AP top 10 teams. In last week’s update, the Gamecocks slotted in at No. 3, while the Tigers were No. 6.