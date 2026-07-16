South Carolina women's basketball: Potential starting point guard Maddy McDaniel steps away from Gamecocks

South Carolina women’s basketball guard Maddy McDaniel has stepped away from the program.

The rising junior announced on Thursday that, amid an ongoing mental health struggle, she would be stepping away to focus on her well-being mentally and emotionally.

Her entire statement, plus a statement from head coach Dawn Staley, is below:

“Every athlete knows that mental strength is as valuable as their physical strength. It just doesn’t announce itself in the same way when it needs attention. It doesn’t feel like a sprained ankle or a bruise. It’s harder to put your finger on.

“Still, it’s time for me to acknowledge it.

“I’ve tried to just keep going, but right now I’m not giving my coaches, my teammates, and the FAMs the version of myself that they deserve.

“So, I have decided to step away from the team to focus on my mental and emotional well-being, to get back to my best self on all levels.

“It is the strongest thing I can think of to do because of what being part of Gamecock Women’s Basketball means to me.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me, and I will be working hard to get back to being the person who has earned that.”

— Maddy McDaniel

“If we see anyone in our program going through something, we give them the space and the grace to work through it.

“When they embrace that it may take more than that, we embrace that, too.

“Maddy’s decision is a difficult one for a young person to make, and I’m glad she felt our program was a safe place for her to make it.”

— Dawn Staley

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum, Kevin Miller, and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

At this point in time, there have been no details provided regarding a timeline for McDaniel or what a potential return might look like.

Following an injury, Ashlyn Watkins also took a leave of absence from the team. She missed the 2025-2026 season but returned this offseason.

During her two years in Columbia, McDaniel has averaged 3.7 points, 2.2 assists, and just 0.5 turnovers per game.

In McDaniel’s stead, South Carolina will have a gaping hole at the point position. The already-thin position unit does not have another “true point guard” to fill in the shoes of Raven Johnson. Johnson, a three-time national champion, played her final game in the 2025-26 national title contest against UCLA.

Nicknamed “Mouse,” McDaniel was the projected starter at point guard following two years as a reserve. Now, players like Agot Makeer, Tessa Johnson, Jordan Lee, and Jerzy Robinson could be asked to handle the ball more.

The Gamecocks are currently taking part in summer workouts, so there is time before the 2026-27 season begins. Dawn Staley and company will tip off the campaign on November 2 in Paris against Maryland.