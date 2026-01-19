South Carolina women's basketball: Madina Okot has her spot in Gamecock lore

In the past decade-plus since South Carolina became a perennial national championship contender, there have been a handful of iconic plays that every fan knows instantly.

Cardoso’s three. Zia Cooke’s steal. A’ja’s putback. Olivia Gaines’ jumper. Raven Johnson’s steal and layup. Brea Beal laughing at Last-Tear Poa’s futile attempts to get by her. “My gosh, that’s pretty!” Tif’s shimmy.

If the rest of the season goes the way the Gamecocks hope, Madina Okot’s three-pointer against Texas could join that list.

To set the scene, as if anyone could forget:

At the fourth quarter media timeout, the game was tied at 55. Madison Booker scored to give Texas the lead, but then Joyce Edwards was fouled on a putback and made the free throw to put South Carolina up 58-57. South Carolina got a stop and was back on offense.

Up to that point, South Carolina hadn’t led by more than three points. In fact, neither team had led by more than one possession since there was 1:19 left in the first half.

South Carolina appeared to want to get the ball to Edwards in the post, but Texas was expecting it and cheating towards Edwards before she got the ball. Raven Johnson didn’t have the angle, so she passed the ball to Okot.

Okot was already open, but instead of closing out, Kyla Oldacre actually retreated further and doubled Edwards. Okot thought for a second and then shot it. Nothing but net. Four-point lead.

On the broadcast, Rebecca Lobo claimed nobody wanted Okot to shoot.

“That was incredible,” she said. “Without question, this entire crowd was like, no!”

The fans at Colonial Life Arena gasped before Okot shot. Whether they gasped because they wanted Okot to shoot or were afraid she would shoot is open to interpretation, and likely some revisionist history by said fans. (The broadcast did show a number of fans raising their arms in triumph as soon as Okot began to shoot, despite what Lobo said.)

It made sense for Oldacre to cheat down toward Edwards. She’s a bigger threat on the low block. But Oldacre’s decision to double down instead of closing out, whether she made it on her own or was instructed to do it, was a mistake.

Okot was 2-6 from three entering the game. She wasn’t Kamilla Cardoso taking her first three-pointer in three years; Okot had established that she could hit that shot.

“I’ve been practicing for it in practices,” Okot said. “I was like, I’m wide open, let me try it, and it went in.”

Her teammates weren’t surprised either. As soon as the ball left Okot’s hands, Adhel Tac and Maddy McDaniel jumped off the bench, with Tac already signalling a make.

The basket gave South Carolina a two-possession lead, and suddenly the Gamecocks were in control. Johnson added a couple of tough baskets off of broken plays to clinch the win, but it was Okot’s three that got South Carolina over the hump.

“It’s a one-possession game, and probably the play of the game is Okot’s three,” Vic Schaefer said. “Other than that, it was just a heavyweight title fight.”

Dawn Staley crossed her arms when Okot got the ball and barely reacted to the shot. She either has a good poker face, or she expected it to go in. The Gamecocks needed the shot as much as Okot.

“Our bigs are very capable of making threes, and we’re comfortable with them taking the threes because we work them,” Staley said. “She couldn’t have hit it at a more important time, for her and for us, because she got to take something from this game that she’s got to feel good about. She’s working through some things, and sometimes when players are working through some things, they just got to get to the other side. The more you wallow in it, the worse it gets, the more you just think about just getting through. It may be ugly, it may make you feel bad, but they’re all just growing pains. She hasn’t been in this situation. This is unfamiliar territory for her regarding big stakes, big game, everybody’s watching, so it takes some time to get used to it.”

This season, Okot is averaging 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 59.2%. She’s on pace to join Alaina Coates, A’ja Wilson, and Aliyah Boston as the only Gamecocks to average a double-double under Staley.

Okot’s numbers are down slightly in SEC play, but that is to be expected. Everyone’s numbers go down a little as the competition level goes up. But Okot has committed 18 turnovers in five games, the most on the team, and is only shooting 50.0%.

The Gamecocks are trying to keep Okot’s confidence up.

“We’re roommates. I be getting on her about little things,” Johnson said. “Pregame, we were eating, and I was telling Madina about a play she messed last game. I was on her butt, and she said ‘Are you going to keep saying that?’ I said, yeah I’m going to keep saying that. It’s little things like that. I’m trying to hold her accountable. She’s very hard on herself. She wants to be great. She wants to be one of the best post players, another post player to come out of here that’s really good. I try to hold her accountable and be a really good point guard to her.”

If being a good point guard means setting Okot up for the biggest shot of her life, so be it. And if that shot lands Okot a spot in Gamecock lore, even better.