South Carolina women's basketball post player earns spot on Lisa Leslie midseason list

South Carolina women’s basketball post Madina Okot earned one of 10 overall spots on the 2025-2026 season’s midseason list for the Lisa Leslie Award. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the news on Friday.

Each year, the Leslie Award (named for Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie) goes to college basketball’s top center, and Okot’s inside presence warrants her inclusion.

This season, Okot has posted averages of 13.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. She is also shooting an efficient 59.6% from the field. The first-year Gamecock has scored in double figures 19 times this year and logged 14 double-doubles.

Okot is listed as a senior but is appealing for additional eligibility, as she spent two years playing in Kenya before playing for Mississippi State and South Carolina the past two seasons.

The Leslie list will shrink to five in March before a final announcement around the Final Four.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Madina Okot earned a spot on the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today. The award that recognizes the top center in the country has gone to a Gamecock five times in its eight-year history.

Okot’s numbers rank her among the best in the nation with her 14 double-doubles coming in eighth, her .596 field goal percentage 14th and her 10.0 rebounds per game 24th. She averages a double-double on the season with 13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Her 1.5 blocks per game are fifth in the SEC as are her 3.5 offensive rebounds per outing. Okot has turned 43.3 percent of her offensive rebounds into immediate points. In SEC play, she is 11th with a team-best 1.9 steals per game.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late-March, five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Fri., Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. The Gamecocks appear on four of the Women’s Starting Five lists – Raven Johnson for the Nancy Lieberman Award, Ta’Niya Latson for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, Joyce Edwards for the Katrina McClain Award and Okot for the Lisa Leslie Award.

The winner of the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward).

No. 3/3 South Carolina hosts two home games this week with Mississippi State coming to Colonial Life Arena tonight and No. 19/17 Tennessee visiting on Sun., Feb. 8.

2026 Lisa Leslie Award Midseason Top 10

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Ava Heiden, Iowa

Ra Shaya Kyle, Miami

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Tilda Trygger, NC State

Serah Williams, UConn