South Carolina women's basketball post player named finalist for Lisa Leslie award

On Thursday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award. South Carolina women’s basketball post player Madina Okot was one.

The Lisa Leslie Award is given to the top center in women’s college basketball each year.

Last offseason, Okot transferred to South Carolina following a year at Mississippi State. She is averaging 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. At 57.8%, she ranks fifth in the SEC in field goal efficiency. Okot has logged 21 double-doubles this season.

Dawn Staley’s program has dominated the Lisa Leslie Award, as A’ja Wilson (2017-2018) and Aliyah Boston (2019-2020 through 2022-2023 have won five of the eight editions of the award.

From the South Carolina Athletics release

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Madina Okot is one of five finalists for the 2026 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today.

Okot, who was an All-SEC second-team selection, is third in the nation with 21 double-doubles, including an NCAA-leading eight against ranked opponents and 10 against SEC foes. She leads the SEC and is 11th in the nation with 10.9 rebounds per game, including a league-best 10.6 in conference play. In 15 games against ranked opponents, that number goes up to 11.1 rebounds per game. She posted double-digit rebounds in all but five games this season, and that production has come in just 24.0 minutes per game, which contributes to her ranking second in the country in rebounds per 40 minutes at 18.1.

Offensively, Okot is 18th in the nation with a .578 field goal percentage, with her 13.4 points per game coming in third on the team. Her scoring average includes six 20-point outings, including two against ranked foes. On defense, she is fifth in the SEC with 1.6 blocks per game, including 1.8 per SEC outing.

The five finalists will be presented to Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward) and Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward).

No. 4/3 South Carolina awaits its place in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, which will be announced on Sun., Mar. 15, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

2026 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Finalists

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Clara Strack, Kentucky