South Carolina women's basketball star named SEC Player of the Week

South Carolina women’s basketball post player Madina Okot is the co-SEC Player of the Week, along with Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes. The Southeastern Conference league office announced the news on Tuesday afternoon. She joins Joyce Edwards as Gamecocks to bring home the honor this season.

Okot was a massive part of the Gamecocks’ pair of ranked wins last week. Knocking off No. 25 Alabama and No. 17 Ole Miss, the starting post registered two double-doubles. She logged 16 points and 16 rebounds against the Crimson Tide and 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Rebels.

Adding to her production and making the Carolina offense that much more dangerous, Okot made all five of her 3-point jumpers.

She also had a big week defensively, locking down the paint with eight total blocks. Neither Alabama nor Ole Miss could get much going near the basket, as long as No. 11 was in the paint.

Unsurprisingly, South Carolina won both games convincingly, as USC handled Alabama, 76-57, and Ole Miss, 85-48.

On the season, Okot is now averaging 13.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She is shooting 58.6% from the field and 53.3% from the arc on somewhat limited attempts. Okot is swatting 1.7 blocks per game and is adding 1.4 steals per game.

As things stand on February 24th, the first-year Gamecock is leading the SEC in rebounding. She is also fifth in the conference in field goal percentage and fifth in blocked shots.

Earlier this month, Okot earned a spot on the late-season watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award. That honor goes to the top center in women’s college basketball each season.

Okot is a senior but is applying for an extra year of eligibility. She spent two seasons in Kenya before playing for Mississippi State and South Carolina the past two years.